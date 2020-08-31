Very please with the service department
by 08/31/2020on
We just left this dealership after pulling in announced in our diesel dually pulling our big 5th wheel camper and all the dummy lights on the dashboard lit up. My husband explained we were traveling and Brandon got us right in. The service tech was excellent and had everything fixed and us back on the road in three hours. We needed a def pump. Now THAT is good service when strangers pull in and they take care of us right away. Thank you!
Service
by 03/24/2019on
Excellent service fast and courteous
New Convertible!
by 04/14/2017on
The salesman was patient, kind and not pushy. We were able to negotiate what we felt was a "good deal," without much haggling. We knew what we wanted, they had it and we bought it!
Great Dealership and Easy to deal with
by 04/27/2016on
Cassandra was knowledgeable, friendly, courteous and a pleasure to deal with. She did not pressure me into a sale like other dealerships do. When it came time to make the numbers where I needed them to be Mike Parisien was very helpful to make the sale. The two of them made this purchase the best I have experienced. The finance person was very helpful too. Thanks,
very happy
by 02/10/2016on
Not only were the needed repairs and state inspection(free for life cause I bought my car from them) performed, but the very nice shuttle driver brought me to work and returned me back to my car when it was done, but when I walked in there was my car, sparkling clean! No winter yuck on it! Not only does everyone treat me wonderfully but I know my car is in good hands and they are there when i need them!
Caught Billing for Work Not Done!
by 07/03/2014on
I can't say strongly enough to take your vehicle elsewhere! While the customer service is very polite, they also politely fabricate jobs that "need" to be done and then even went so far as to bill me for work that I have proof wasn't done. I will say that after I called him (Rick) on his lie and told him of my proof, he did take the charge off and apologized, but it shouldn't have gone that far. I should have listened to friends and family that warned me of their horrible experiences there. I will never return.
Dealer marks up parts over list price
by 03/16/2011on
Recent parts purchase showed markups over LIST price of 29% to 80%. Avoid.
Poor service at a high price
by 03/10/2009on
I brought my GM vehicle in to be serviced because the 'service engine soon' light was on. Not only were they unable to figure out what caused the message, and what, if anything, was wrong, but they charged me $89.95 fee for one hour of labor...just to hook it up to a computer and get a message that wasn't there. The service manager was rude and defensive. So, walking in the door, you're whacked with almost $100 in labor alone, and that's if they don't find anything. I have escalated my concerns to GM corporate and hope someone takes a look at their operation down there. This is after I brought my vehicle in for a recall and they attempted to charge me for it. It's no wonder the company is failing when existing customers get pinched for every nickel. I'll be taking my vehicle to a car care center in Augusta now, free of anything to do with GM ever again.
Central Maine Motors Chevrolet
by 06/05/2008on
I am very dissapointed in the service dept. at Central Maine Motors. I brought my vehicle in for an issue and when I went to pick up my vehicle the service writer told me that they were not able to duplicate the problem and they hear no noise that I was hearing. After this, I brought my vehicle back in for the same noise I was hearing and one of the other guys who road tested it asked me what I did about that noise. He actually heard the noise and the service writer lied to me about it saying that they heard nothing.
