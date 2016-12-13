1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was not going to post anything regarding my experience with this company however today I have reached my breaking point. Initially I worked with several dealerships when researching a new car purchase(Accord V6 EX). When I had inquired at Berlin City about fog lights (which I later found were standard features) the sales department stated they would be happy to include and added a $600 line to my quote. I purchased my car there in December '12 after they were willing to match the price of another dealership later in their business day. As I was closing the sale I was informed I had to pay several hundred dollars for security etching as all their vehicles' windows are etched upon arrival. When I asked the salesman to show me the etching lo and behold it was not etched. The sales manager was visibly irritated and told me I was "lucky" I did not have to pay for something I did not want. By the time this sales / financial process completed their dealership was closing for the night. Rather than hold the car and detail the next day the sales person handled it and wanted me to take the car that evening. I drove the car from the dealership to my home in Portland and parked it in a single wide driveway. A friend picked me to go out and upon returning home, he suggested lighting up the car with his headlights from the side so he could see it. Upon doing so there were very large scratches, including a large looping scratch on the rear driver's side door, similar to motion consistent with washing a car. When I first took it back to the dealership I was informed it was complete and had a coworker drive me to the dealership. Upon arrival, we both noticed nothing had been done with the large scratches, the car had only been washed. I believe it took 3 visits for this to be resolved. Now that I have had my vehicle for some time I have been receiving a number of different e-mails and calls for me to sell my vehicle back to them (think EASY UPGRADE campaign!). After 2-3 separate contacts, I asked them to remove me from the list. This January I was contacted again and brought my desire not to be contacted to both acquisition managers as well as General Manager Ron. Today, on a gorgeous 60 degree Saturday, while just wishing to relax, I received 3 calls within the matter of 45 minutes - NO EXAGGERATION. It was clear I was going to be harassed until I answered and Yvette informed me she was an acquisition specialist for my car. I will admit I handled the conversation less than professionally but when is enough enough?? They clearly keep my personal information as she called me by my name so how difficult would it be to include a note not to contact a customer who has requested that multiple times? The above also does not touch upon their service department. I had a previous Accord in which the catalytic converter had failed and was quoted approximately $800-900 for the repair by their service department. Fortunately, I have a friend at work who has a contact is extremely familiar with differing warranty statuses. It turns out a catalytic converter is covered under warranty up to 80,000 miles, which I had yet to reach. Further, when they handled a recall repair on a wiring harness my lojack system, which had been installed at time of purchase, was rendered nonfunctional. I was informed this is not part of their recall work and I would have to pay to get it functioning again. Both my girlfriend and I have more poor experience with Berlin City Honda however the above is likely more than sufficient information for buyers who wish to be informed. Read more