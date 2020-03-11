  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lee GMC of Auburn

Lee GMC of Auburn

Visit dealer’s website 
777 Center St, Auburn, ME 04210
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lee GMC of Auburn

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Gmc sierra

by Tcote65 on 11/03/2020

Quick sale with great service and no hassle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Gmc sierra

by Tcote65 on 11/03/2020

Quick sale with great service and no hassle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

GMC Sierra 2500HD All Terrain X

by BillyB15 on 06/25/2019

In for some routine maintenance and warranty work. I was in and out in under 2hrs and everything went smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes