I'm 18 and decided to purchase my first vehicle with Superior Ford, and it was the best decision ever! I had a certain budget I had to stay in and CHRISTI did an awesome job. She showed me vehicles that were A) in my price range B) fit my life style and were a good fit. Once I decided to purchase my 2015 Ford Focus (which I'm in love with) Christi made the entire process very easy and clear. Management also went out of their way to accommodate me to fit my budget. While I was in financial office with the incredible Ashley Landry who also went out of her way to explain everything and put everything in order, Christi was kind enough to send my new car to be washed, detailed, AND filled up with gas. Ford also gave me my first oil change FREE. This is definitely a new Superior Ford than what Zachary is used to. Christi even went above and beyond and showed me all the bells and whistles of my new car and how to use them. She then made it very clear to call her at any time if I had any questions or concerns with my vehicle. Superior Ford took care of me. My family was so impressed with them that our next vehicle will also be coming from Superior Ford Zachary. Make sure to ask for the amazing Christi! She will go above and beyond to make sure you drive out with a vehicle that you love and is right for you. Read more