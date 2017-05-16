Customer Reviews of Superior Ford
The NEW Superior Ford Zachary
by 05/16/2017on
I'm 18 and decided to purchase my first vehicle with Superior Ford, and it was the best decision ever! I had a certain budget I had to stay in and CHRISTI did an awesome job. She showed me vehicles that were A) in my price range B) fit my life style and were a good fit. Once I decided to purchase my 2015 Ford Focus (which I'm in love with) Christi made the entire process very easy and clear. Management also went out of their way to accommodate me to fit my budget. While I was in financial office with the incredible Ashley Landry who also went out of her way to explain everything and put everything in order, Christi was kind enough to send my new car to be washed, detailed, AND filled up with gas. Ford also gave me my first oil change FREE. This is definitely a new Superior Ford than what Zachary is used to. Christi even went above and beyond and showed me all the bells and whistles of my new car and how to use them. She then made it very clear to call her at any time if I had any questions or concerns with my vehicle. Superior Ford took care of me. My family was so impressed with them that our next vehicle will also be coming from Superior Ford Zachary. Make sure to ask for the amazing Christi! She will go above and beyond to make sure you drive out with a vehicle that you love and is right for you.
Amazing customer service!
by 05/12/2017on
Thank you Jessie Gray for helping me through my car buying process and thank you Ashley Landry for explaining everything for the loan! Can't say thank you enough!
An unbelievable place to purchase a new vehicle!!! Hands down, the best...
by 05/05/2017on
We recently purchased a vehicle from Superior Ford and cannot begin to describe the unbelievable experience it has been for our family. We are so appreciated for choosing this particular car dealership. Ken Tate was our salesman and he listened to what we were looking for and the price range that we wanted to spend and knew exactly what was available in your inventory. He was so professional and we never felt rushed. He spent so much time with us, answering all our questions.
Superior Service
by 05/05/2017on
I've purchased several cars in my life time, but no car purchase has ever been so pleasant, so easy, so perfect, or so affordable. The team at superior surpassed my expectations of service. 2 days after my purchase, my mom went and purchased a vehicle. Superb!!!!
Jesse Gray
by 05/03/2017on
Very friendly, very organized, and was very willing to work with you picking what's best for you.
Jesse Gray
by 05/03/2017on
He was and awesome car salesman,very friendly and down to earth! I would love to purchase another vehicle with him.
A Great Experience!
by 05/03/2017on
I ordered and bought my new truck from John at Superior Ford. My truck took a little longer to arrive than expected, but it was well worth the wait. My experience at Superior Ford was top notch.