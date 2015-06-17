1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As I approached the salesman about a Ford Explorer on the used car lot, he informed, me I could buy a 2014 for less, as long as it was the base model. Not a problem, until it came time to make a deal. They were off on the price and the finance manager would never speak with me and told the salesman, he would only talk to me about the financing after I signed a purchase agreement. He could not tell me what my note was sure, just somewhere between $500 and $900. Really.. so when I asked for my keys back, it took me three times telling the wonderful salesman to get me my keys are I would call APSO to come and get them for me. I reported this to Buddy W. the GM and as of today, all I received was a fax showing me there offer. Not one person has said they are sorry, other than the salesman. I would buy from the salesman but NOT from Alstar Ford. Worst finance manager I have ever dealt with. Read more