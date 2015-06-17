All Star Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of All Star Ford Lincoln
Fird family
by 06/17/2015on
The service was great the salesperson was knowledgeable and helpful. I felt welcome and and I felt like I was a part of a family. I will definitely return to buy another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Allstar Rocks!
by 06/11/2015on
Dwight Anthony went over and beyond keeping me informed in the ordering process of my truck. The delivery process went very smooth and they didn't play the salesman verses sales manager game! This is the second vehicle that I have bought in 2yrs and very pleased with the sales and service of Allstar Ford. You guys Rock!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 06/08/2015on
I was shopping for an F250 and Jessica was great to work with. She answered all my question timely and sent me lots of pictures of the trucks. Drove from Houston to pick it up and got in and out in no time. Rick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience Number 4
by 04/01/2015on
As long as Gene and Moose are at All Star in Prairieville, they will always have 1st shot at my business. Gene knows the vehicles inside and out and everyone there makes the process go smoothly and comfortably.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer care
by 03/26/2015on
My first salesperson was not ideal but after talking to upper management about my bad experience they went above and beyond to help me get a great deal on a car within my budget. It made me feel valued as a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very excited about my purchase
by 03/18/2015on
I bought my F150 a year ago from Parnell Smith. It has been a great truck and the service department has also been great. Since I have called Parnell on several occasions. either for help or send customers his way. He has did at least 3 other friends Fords. Great salesman. Gets the deal you need. And continues great service on a daily basis. Shout out to Marcie as well. She assisted in my sale and did everything to ensure I was satisfied. Great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased new Ford Edge
by 12/15/2014on
The sales person Jessica was very friendly and knowledgable about the vehicle I purchased. The dealership was like a big family - very relaxed and friendly atmosphere - also got a great deal!
Great Sales Service
by 11/21/2014on
Bought a Ford F-250 at All Star in Prairieville. Had a great salesman. He never pressured us to do anything and he was extremely helpful. Even stayed 1 1/2 past closing to make sure was were taken care of. Mr. Stuart spent close to an hour teaching me all of the features before I left All Star with the Truck. I have bought many vehicles and he was the first to take the time to actually talk to us and show us all of the features on the truck. I will definitley come back to All Star and deal with Mr. Stuart if I want to buy another vehicle.
Best Sales Consultant and Service Ever
by 10/17/2014on
Purchased a 2015 Lincoln MKC from All Star in Prairieville, La. Sales and Service was the best we have ever received, I am 65 years old and have purchased many automobiles in my life time! Parnell S. and Marcy G. our Sales Consultants exceeded our expectation! Also love our new MKC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great job allstar
by 07/23/2014on
I just purchased a 2014 mustang from Allstar Ford Lincoln for my husband. My sales experience was amazing from the time I walked in to the time I left. My salesmen Parnell S. was very knowledgeable and accommodating to my needs. Once I picked out the car and went to finance, Steve helped me tremendously. He made my time spent in finance a pleasure. Once I was done my salesmen walked me around and introduced me to the employees at Allstar. Everyone was so nice. The sales managers Ervin and Mustafa helped me suprise my husband. Everyone at Allstar went above and beyond their jobs and for that I will only buy my cars from them.
Horrbile Finance Manager
by 07/18/2014on
As I approached the salesman about a Ford Explorer on the used car lot, he informed, me I could buy a 2014 for less, as long as it was the base model. Not a problem, until it came time to make a deal. They were off on the price and the finance manager would never speak with me and told the salesman, he would only talk to me about the financing after I signed a purchase agreement. He could not tell me what my note was sure, just somewhere between $500 and $900. Really.. so when I asked for my keys back, it took me three times telling the wonderful salesman to get me my keys are I would call APSO to come and get them for me. I reported this to Buddy W. the GM and as of today, all I received was a fax showing me there offer. Not one person has said they are sorry, other than the salesman. I would buy from the salesman but NOT from Alstar Ford. Worst finance manager I have ever dealt with.