After finding the car I wanted, I walked into the salesman's office to start the paper work. I specifically told the salesman that i wanted my application sent only to NMAC because I didn't want a lot of inquiries showing up on my credit report. Something that affects your score for 2 years. He assured me that it would only be sent to NMAC. An hour after i got home with my new car lifelock started blowing up my phone with inquiry alerts. The dealership had sent my credit application to 18 different lenders rather than only to NMAC as they had promised. When i drove back to the dealership I was told by the F&I manager that once I signed the application, he could do whatever he wanted with it and if I was unhappy it was just to late to do anything about it. This is the fourth Nissan I have owned, and the second financed through NMAC. I have been very happy with every vehicle, but i strongly advise buying from someone who cares more about treating their customers better. I will buy Nissan again, but never from J. P. Thibodeaux.
It's been a few years since my last review. My drivers side door handle fell off when I tried to open the door. :( I work out (some *_*) but I don't lift more than 15lbs. Anyway, I googled it and it does seem like others have had this same problem. I ordered the parts and everything from JPT in New Iberia, LA. I'll be writing a review on their service soon. As for the car, I still like it (not counting the door handle coming off). Good mileage and hasn't given me any big problems yet.
