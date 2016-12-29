5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I could not be any happier with the sales experience that I received from Ryan Honda. Mr. Cody Reeves was a professional and made me feel like he appreciated my business. Jess Spencer, the sales manager, was also very helpful and kept me informed throughout the process. I had been working with another dealer in El Dorado who was pressuring me and quite frankly did not come close to the professionalism nor the price which Ryan was offering. It definitely was worthy staying local. They are a class act of individuals at Ryan Honda. They will have my repeat business in the future.