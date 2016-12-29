Ryan Honda
a fair and friendly experience
by 12/29/2016on
Cliff is a great guy and a fair and trustworthy salesman: I dread car buying, and he really came through for me! I am recommending him to my friends for future purchases: unlike the rest of the dealers I contacted while researching this purchase, Cliff really came through! THANKS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ryan Honda - Purchase 2016 Honda Fit
by 10/12/2016on
Very accommodating. Everything was handled punctually and professionally. 2nd Honda purchased from Ryan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ryan Honda - CRV Heaven
by 04/24/2016on
I had a fantastic experience with Charles, Jess and the team at Ryan Honda. Fair, friendly, informative staff. Highly recommend this dealership in Monroe, LA
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent and easy!
by 01/26/2016on
I have been pricing vehicles for months now and found the exact vehicle for an amazing price..We were able to complete all financing over the phone and then drove 5 hours from our home to complete the sale. Everything was just as and better than discussed. Our salesman, Brent was fair and honest and a pleasure to do business with. I highly recommend this dealship!! Thank you Ryan Auto Group!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience
by 01/13/2016on
I could not be any happier with the sales experience that I received from Ryan Honda. Mr. Cody Reeves was a professional and made me feel like he appreciated my business. Jess Spencer, the sales manager, was also very helpful and kept me informed throughout the process. I had been working with another dealer in El Dorado who was pressuring me and quite frankly did not come close to the professionalism nor the price which Ryan was offering. It definitely was worthy staying local. They are a class act of individuals at Ryan Honda. They will have my repeat business in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Friendly Service
by 10/12/2015on
I had a great experience with Ryan Honda. The salesman was patient and respectful as I carefully picked out the car that fit my wants and needs. I felt like I was treated with respect and equality being a female. I never felt pushed to make a decision one way or another. I will be a returning customer for years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience at Ryan Honda
by 05/03/2013on
My wife and I had a great experience with the guys at Ryan Honda last weekend. They were super helpful and gave us a great deal on a new Accord. We are very happy with our car and I would highly recommend Ryan Honda to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes