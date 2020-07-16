Royal Honda
Customer Reviews of Royal Honda
Online Subaru
by 07/16/2020on
The car was exactly as described online. Ricardo was prepared with paperwork and vehicle when we arrived. Anthony handled finance and warranty education for my son. It was a very good experience. Calling ahead was appreciated and provided an efficient visit. Thank you, Royal Honda! You made my son’s first car buying experience extremely positive!
Online Subaru
by 07/16/2020on
The car was exactly as described online. Ricardo was prepared with paperwork and vehicle when we arrived. Anthony handled finance and warranty education for my son. It was a very good experience. Calling ahead was appreciated and provided an efficient visit. Thank you, Royal Honda! You made my son’s first car buying experience extremely positive!
They don't know service is what brings you back!
by 04/30/2013on
As someone who has worked for BMW in the past and knows what service is supposed to be like this has to be one of the worst. Unfortunately this is a dealership that will be great at making a sale but has not yet recognized that their service is what keeps customers coming back. I had a bad fan switch on a 3 year old Honda Fit that was just out of warranty by about a week. Even if the car was to not be covered under warranty the fact that it took them 6hrs to even look at the car when I dropped it off at 8am like they requested is unacceptable. Then, their shuttle service stops at 2pm so I didn't have a choice but to come back to the dealer and wait till they had looked at it. Fortunately it was only about a hour more (acceptable?, that totals 7hrs). When I went up to the service adviser to ask for a update he was busy texting on his blackberry and failed to make eye contact or even check the computer while telling me that there was no new information. When he came to give me the information on the car and informed me that the repair would be $180 I had had enough (its a $15 resister on www.hondaautomotiveparts.com which supplies factory Honda parts) and said that I'll just take the car. He then said it'll just be $113 for the inspection. I am sorry but to me this is completely unacceptable. Ultimately they have just lost a future customer as well as another new car purchase because my sister was looking at a van that they had in stock and planning to purchase it in about 2 weeks. Recommendation: The extra cost of the luxury brands are offset by the time you'll inevitable waste at dealers like this, not to mention their warranties last longer without the purchase of a extended warranty. If you can not afford a more expensive luxury car then buy a used Honda and accept that you'll just take it to a regular mechanic if anything does go wrong. Its dealers like these that make it a hassle to ever come in and have anything done then, mark up the costs of even the smallest item to the point of legal robbery.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Absolute Pleasurable Experience
by 02/12/2013on
I purchased a 2013 Honda Odyssey on Jan. 26, 2013. I owned my previous minivan for 14 yrs. At first, I dwelled on going through the hassle of purchasing a new vehicle. But, from the moment I walked into Royal Honda, I felt at ease. There was no pressure, no feeling of how and when I would be "taken advantage of," no pressure. Royal Honda is a family owned business and they made me feel like I was part of their family. It was an absolute pleasurable experience. I am very satisfied with my purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Return Customer
by 05/21/2012on
I have purchased 4 vehicles from Royal over the past 10 years. Most recent purchase was a new CRV. Obtained quote on internet, visited dealer and made purchase in less than one hour. Traded in a vehicle as part of deal. Because of popularity, had to wait a few weeks until model and color arrived. Made a fair deal on trade-in. Will return again when I am looking at another Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Royal PAIN
by 04/29/2011on
I agree with another reviewer's assessment of the ROYAL staff being a Royal PAIN. Sales Mgr, Billy, was extremely arrogant and belittling. Sales person & Mgr LIED about several issues (failed to disclose new model availability other than what was on THEIR lot/ was told honda civics are selling at MSRP yet other dealers will sell below sticker); Royal valued my trade $3k below NADA Bluebook. Very unprofessional. Tried to leave before Billy became increasingly hostile and grabbed sales papers, crumpling them and throwing for effect. My car buying experience includes (Lexus1, Jeep1, Nissan2, Chev1, Toyota5, Izuzu1) - negotiated both online and in person.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonest Dealership
by 02/05/2011on
This dealership will try to wiggle out of any responsibility if they can manufacture a blame on someone else. We had a CR-V engine fail under warranty and Royal Honda refused to repair the engine. They made our insurance company pay for the replacement with a USED engine, which failed again 5 months later. The General Manger is hiding under his desk and will not respond to phone calls or e-mails. I DO NOT RECOMMEND BUYING FROM THIS DEALERSHIP.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Left with a bitter taste
by 01/18/2011on
Wife and I left the dealership with a bitter taste. I had done my research using both Edmunds and Kelly Blue Book prices. They want to sell their vehicles higher than the TMV, want to force you to buy useless options and pay a pitiful sum for your trade in. On top of that, the sales manager claims that talking to us was a waste of his time!!!! I use their service dept even though it is more expensive than other Honda dealerships because it is near to my place of work. Their new car prices appear to be one of the highest, if not the highest of all the Honda dealerships in the Greater New Orleans area. Dealing with them, reminded of the article "Confessions of a car salesman" that I read here on Edmunds.com. I say stay away till they learn to treat their clients properly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy experience
by 02/18/2009on
Started off on the internet and sent out some quote requests. They got back to me in 20 minutes with an email with a price and then called later to see if I had gotten it. The guy on the phone was straight forward. A few days later I went into the dealership and the salesperson was nice and did not put much pressure on me. They had the car I wanted and let me take my time deciding.
Run Around
by 05/22/2008on
I have been looking for an Accord and went in for a test drive. Since I was not buying "today", they would not even quote me a price. I also put in an internet request and their price was the highest on any Honda Dealership. Better off taking a little drive elsewhere. Stay Away