1.2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you want to purchase a Nissan, don't purchase it from Premier Nissan of Metarie. I was baited , and in their words - offereed a deal I could not refuse. I accepted the deal and they slipped me an SL Murano that did not have the stability control feature which was one of the critical features included in the deal we sealed. I had requested a vehicle that could carry two wheel chairs, get better than 20 MPG in the city and above the mid 20 mpg on the highway. I alos desired a vehicle with the best safety features available. They showed me the S model Murano which satisfied my needs except for the absence of the stabiltiy control feature available in the SL but not the S model. I told them I didn't need leather seats or fancy sound systems but needed the three basic item we had discussed , efficient gas milage, sufficient round to carry 2 wheel chairs and the best safety features avaialble and I considerd the stability control feature a must have item. that is when they indicated they could offer me a deal I could not refuse. However, they had to get the vehicle form out of town. We settled on a price, papers wher signed and I waited on delivery of the vehicle. Two days after signing the papers for the deal they delivered my vehicle and three days after accepting delivery I discovered and confirmed with the dealership that the vehicle did not have the stability control feature that was included in the deal. After admitting they didn't deliver what was promised, they offered me free oil changes for a year and said that was all they could do to remedy the problem. I subsequently wrote to Nissan North America who referred the issue back to the dealership. I have since sent the dealership a copy of my complaint and other letters hoping to right the injustice done to me and to help prevent others from experiencing the same type of injustice. I have yet to recive a call or lettrer from Premier Nissan of Metarie in responce to my request to right a wrong initiated by the Premier Nissan of Metarie dealership. If you are interested in buying a Nissan and want to feel you can trust the sales and service talk delivered, don't buy from Premier Nissan of Metarie because they don't walk the talk! Read more