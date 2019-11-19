Premier Nissan
Bad customer experience
by 11/19/2019on
I'm really mad at this place and at the people in this place, back in May I bought a car a Kick and trade-in another one for a Frontier, the dealer sold the loan of one car to two different financial institutions, so now I'm paying the same car to two banks. Call the backs, they could not help the paperwork needs to be fixed by the dealer, for the last four months, the dealer ignored me, I went to the dealer, call text even sent a letter to the general manager, nothing I don't know what else to do as they are the only ones that can fix this problem. If I stop paying one lean my credit will be ruined. stay away from this place.
Definitely recommend
by 09/18/2013on
My only complaint is the salesperson I had an appointment with double-booked. A second salesperson was quickly found, and Lori stepped back in as soon as she was free. They were knowledgeable about the vehicles, and the closest thing to pressure was insisting I at least test drive the SV with the upgrade package before I decided. One I made my decision there was no pressure, the price was fair based on the invoice research I had done. An overall pleasant car buying experience. Go see Lois A. and if you're thinking Nissan you'll be pleased.
Bad Shopping Experience
by 08/20/2013on
We called the day before to set up an appt. to see two preowned vehicles advertised online. When we arrived the next morning, only one of the vehicles was there and we were told the manager had the other vehicle we wanted to look at. The whole situation was handled very unprofessionally and we ended up leaving very frustrated, not having seen the other car. The salesperson never even followed up with us about coming back in to see it! This dealership seems like they don't even really want to sell you a car!
Bait and Switch
by 06/15/2013on
Beware, bait and switch. Wanted Frontier with factory bedliner package. Baited and switched to another vehicle after I signed. Misrepresented after market liner as being identical to factory liner. Used bedliner issue to switch to a vehicle to make more money on the deal. Deceptive and dishonest about it.
2011 Versa
by 07/09/2011on
Loved them. Great job. They made me feel like family, I highly recomend thm.
2010 Rogue
by 01/05/2011on
I went online and got prices fromt he local dealers and only one lived up to everything they promised and that was Premer Nissan. I got the lifetime warranty and free maintenance I was promised and they honored the price quoted with no hidden fees. Best car buying experience I have ever had.
Great experience...
by 08/04/2008on
After speaking with Rick in the Internet Sales Dept. a few times to get the bottom-line price on a 2009 Murano SL, we stopped by for a test drive and to check the availability of the specific color/options my wife and I wanted. Rick was not in that day, so we spoke with Daak (also in Internet Sales). He found a near identical unit on the lot and we did our test drive. We were not in any position to purchase that evening, no trade on hand, no cash for a down payment, but were "wowed" with the offer we received. This unit had upgrades compared to the one we really wanted, but was the right color combination, and for such a small difference in price and the rebate for our down payment, we could not refuse. They stayed about 45 AFTER closing to make sure we had been taken care of, so we would not have to return to pick up the Murano. After doing more research, we took this unit off of their hands for about $1000 UNDER invoice. Great customer service, no pressure, no hype. What a great experience, I recommend this dealership to all.
Premier Nissan of Metari baites, seals and then doesn't deliver on the deal
by 03/15/2008on
If you want to purchase a Nissan, don't purchase it from Premier Nissan of Metarie. I was baited , and in their words - offereed a deal I could not refuse. I accepted the deal and they slipped me an SL Murano that did not have the stability control feature which was one of the critical features included in the deal we sealed. I had requested a vehicle that could carry two wheel chairs, get better than 20 MPG in the city and above the mid 20 mpg on the highway. I alos desired a vehicle with the best safety features available. They showed me the S model Murano which satisfied my needs except for the absence of the stabiltiy control feature available in the SL but not the S model. I told them I didn't need leather seats or fancy sound systems but needed the three basic item we had discussed , efficient gas milage, sufficient round to carry 2 wheel chairs and the best safety features avaialble and I considerd the stability control feature a must have item. that is when they indicated they could offer me a deal I could not refuse. However, they had to get the vehicle form out of town. We settled on a price, papers wher signed and I waited on delivery of the vehicle. Two days after signing the papers for the deal they delivered my vehicle and three days after accepting delivery I discovered and confirmed with the dealership that the vehicle did not have the stability control feature that was included in the deal. After admitting they didn't deliver what was promised, they offered me free oil changes for a year and said that was all they could do to remedy the problem. I subsequently wrote to Nissan North America who referred the issue back to the dealership. I have since sent the dealership a copy of my complaint and other letters hoping to right the injustice done to me and to help prevent others from experiencing the same type of injustice. I have yet to recive a call or lettrer from Premier Nissan of Metarie in responce to my request to right a wrong initiated by the Premier Nissan of Metarie dealership. If you are interested in buying a Nissan and want to feel you can trust the sales and service talk delivered, don't buy from Premier Nissan of Metarie because they don't walk the talk!