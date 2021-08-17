Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Metairie

3529 N I-10 Service Rd, Metairie, LA 70002
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Metairie

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by M DiMaggio on 08/17/2021

Thank you, Derrick, for helping us buy our fourth vehicle from Enterprise. Great service. Great experience every time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied customers in Terrytown,La

by Pigliaz110213 on 06/09/2016

We are very satisfied with Enterprise Car Sales in Metairie. They were awesome. Chris Alley was a great salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!!!!

by dreamfone2002 on 05/13/2016

Chris and his team were amazing. They stayed late, kept us in the loop, guided us through speed bumps offering alternative solutions. Really happy with the service and quality of car selections. Purchased a 2015 Hyundai Sonata

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic

by culotta01 on 10/29/2014

I just purchased a 2013 GMC Yukon XL from this store. They could not have treated our family better. No fighting or foolishness. My sincere thanks to Derrick, Frank, and Ben. I'll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

July 19th car buy experience

by genesisT4 on 07/20/2014

I recently bought a used Hyundai Genesis 2013; the car was in great condition. I had wonderful costumer services by Ben K. and Randy R. They were great at explaining all the details in financing the car and stayed 2 hours after close to sell me the car. Great team at the Metairie office! thanks guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

