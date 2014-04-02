5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Absolutely thrilled to have Bergeron as my local dealer. I have had 2 buying experiences through them, one for a Mopar '13 Dart, and the second... Well for another Mopar '13 Dart since I totaled the first within 4 months! So I'm going to write about both experiences. Pre-Buy: I went to the dealership having known everything about the dart, I knew no dealer could sell me on a car I sold myself on! They saw it and realized they had more to learn from me than I from them. My sales associate through all experiences, Kurt, was always willing to assist. He never pressured a deal and focused more on seeing if the car fit you. 1st M'13: I ordered it from the factory to my specs. There was a mishap though through the ordering and various trouble shooting. Computer problems and updates basically caused my car to cost more than when I ordered earlier and left my current order unable to be completed. Instead of forcing a price hike to accompany this, in an interest of retaining good customer relations, took the hit and held their bargain. Throughout the delivery, I was kept up to date with everything they had and was pleased by the service. 2nd M'13: Having all 500 been built, they had to trade it from another dealership. We again worked out a deal and I was thoroughly pleased. A mishap happened with the one I was expecting to get (other dealership didn't trade) and they had to go on a pre-discussed 2nd choice that cost a little more. They again took the hit and kept their deal. There was no difficulty with any of the progress, they really are customer oriented. Onto the dealership: The first visit I was not entirely thrilled with the dealerships building. It was outdated and older looking. They have one of the largest stocks of cars, but the front was dreadful. By my second visit though, they had dropped around a million on redoing their front and building a new building to make more space. It looks like a real dealership now and is much nicer to walk into. Top notch. The staff: All I can say is, everyone is awesome there. I know them all pretty well and can say they are some of the friendliest staff you can get! Mechanics: Being a first year model, minor problems are expected to happen. I have read of so many problems with getting them fixed, yet through Bergeron, not one problem. They are friendly and again, great people to talk to. Some of the biggest Mopar gear heads in the city. You can trust them with your car. I spent my time writing this since most times people write a review is because they were unhappy with what they got. I want to say good on Bergeron for being so great. If you are looking for a dealership to buy your jeep dodge ram chrysler from, Bergeron is your place. Read more