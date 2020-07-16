service Rating

As someone who has worked for BMW in the past and knows what service is supposed to be like this has to be one of the worst. Unfortunately this is a dealership that will be great at making a sale but has not yet recognized that their service is what keeps customers coming back. I had a bad fan switch on a 3 year old Honda Fit that was just out of warranty by about a week. Even if the car was to not be covered under warranty the fact that it took them 6hrs to even look at the car when I dropped it off at 8am like they requested is unacceptable. Then, their shuttle service stops at 2pm so I didn't have a choice but to come back to the dealer and wait till they had looked at it. Fortunately it was only about a hour more (acceptable?, that totals 7hrs). When I went up to the service adviser to ask for a update he was busy texting on his blackberry and failed to make eye contact or even check the computer while telling me that there was no new information. When he came to give me the information on the car and informed me that the repair would be $180 I had had enough (its a $15 resister on www.hondaautomotiveparts.com which supplies factory Honda parts) and said that I'll just take the car. He then said it'll just be $113 for the inspection. I am sorry but to me this is completely unacceptable. Ultimately they have just lost a future customer as well as another new car purchase because my sister was looking at a van that they had in stock and planning to purchase it in about 2 weeks. Recommendation: The extra cost of the luxury brands are offset by the time you'll inevitable waste at dealers like this, not to mention their warranties last longer without the purchase of a extended warranty. If you can not afford a more expensive luxury car then buy a used Honda and accept that you'll just take it to a regular mechanic if anything does go wrong. Its dealers like these that make it a hassle to ever come in and have anything done then, mark up the costs of even the smallest item to the point of legal robbery. Read more