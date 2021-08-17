Enterprise Car Sales Metairie
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Metairie
Great service!
by 08/17/2021on
Thank you, Derrick, for helping us buy our fourth vehicle from Enterprise. Great service. Great experience every time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Satisfied customers in Terrytown,La
by 06/09/2016on
We are very satisfied with Enterprise Car Sales in Metairie. They were awesome. Chris Alley was a great salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing!!!!
by 05/13/2016on
Chris and his team were amazing. They stayed late, kept us in the loop, guided us through speed bumps offering alternative solutions. Really happy with the service and quality of car selections. Purchased a 2015 Hyundai Sonata
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fantastic
by 10/29/2014on
I just purchased a 2013 GMC Yukon XL from this store. They could not have treated our family better. No fighting or foolishness. My sincere thanks to Derrick, Frank, and Ben. I'll be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
July 19th car buy experience
by 07/20/2014on
I recently bought a used Hyundai Genesis 2013; the car was in great condition. I had wonderful costumer services by Ben K. and Randy R. They were great at explaining all the details in financing the car and stayed 2 hours after close to sell me the car. Great team at the Metairie office! thanks guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
