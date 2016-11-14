Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Banner Ford

Banner Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1943 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Banner Ford

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant Experience

by markball on 11/14/2016

The delearship and salesman, Paul was very open and honest with our request for finding a desired vehicle. Even though we currently have not purchased anything we would highly recommend Banner and especially Paul to set you into a vehicle that you will be happy with. He followed up with us as promised and continued to search our requests.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Banner

by Thailandelsen on 09/30/2016

I had to do 99 percent of my auto buying remotely since I was living overseas and this was the only dealership that worked with me. The others just kept sending me notes that read "come and see us".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Banner - William Fleet

by nobigdeal on 09/27/2016

William Fleet was attentive, no non-sense guy... friendly to me and the wife - good sales person. The office financial person was also friendly, personable and helpful re all questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Banner Ford rocks!

by DandyDon_1 on 08/18/2016

Lisa was a pleasure to work with and very Knowledgeable. Entire buying experience was awesome. Our new Taurus purchase was a fantastic buy. They discounted the price and gave us 0% interest for 72 months. Car drives as well as the Lincoln MKS I test-drove the day before and for a lot less money. This car may be the best buy out there right now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
22 cars in stock
0 new14 used8 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for