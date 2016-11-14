Banner Ford
Pleasant Experience
by 11/14/2016on
The delearship and salesman, Paul was very open and honest with our request for finding a desired vehicle. Even though we currently have not purchased anything we would highly recommend Banner and especially Paul to set you into a vehicle that you will be happy with. He followed up with us as promised and continued to search our requests.
Banner
by 09/30/2016on
I had to do 99 percent of my auto buying remotely since I was living overseas and this was the only dealership that worked with me. The others just kept sending me notes that read "come and see us".
Banner - William Fleet
by 09/27/2016on
William Fleet was attentive, no non-sense guy... friendly to me and the wife - good sales person. The office financial person was also friendly, personable and helpful re all questions.
Banner Ford rocks!
by 08/18/2016on
Lisa was a pleasure to work with and very Knowledgeable. Entire buying experience was awesome. Our new Taurus purchase was a fantastic buy. They discounted the price and gave us 0% interest for 72 months. Car drives as well as the Lincoln MKS I test-drove the day before and for a lot less money. This car may be the best buy out there right now.
