5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Recently took delivery of a 2019 M5 Competition from Moss BMW. After searching the internet nationally for months for a very specific M5 in pristine condition, at a fair price, I found a car at Moss. Robert Ray and his staff were responsive and professional throughout the entire process. It is somewhat daunting purchasing a high end (black) performance vehicle sight unseen. Robert and his staff answered every question honestly and accurately, provided all history on the car and sent multiple photos and videos. My purchase experience was straightforward, seamless and painless. There were no surprises or hidden costs. The car was delivered to me in South Carolina exactly as promised and depicted. I cannot recommend this dealership and their folks enough !! Read more