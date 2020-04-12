Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Moss BMW

Moss BMW

Visit dealer’s website 
1401 Surrey St, Lafayette, LA 70501
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Moss BMW

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Online Purchase of 2019 BMW M5 Competition

by Online Purchase of 2019 BMW M5 Competition on 12/04/2020

Recently took delivery of a 2019 M5 Competition from Moss BMW. After searching the internet nationally for months for a very specific M5 in pristine condition, at a fair price, I found a car at Moss. Robert Ray and his staff were responsive and professional throughout the entire process. It is somewhat daunting purchasing a high end (black) performance vehicle sight unseen. Robert and his staff answered every question honestly and accurately, provided all history on the car and sent multiple photos and videos. My purchase experience was straightforward, seamless and painless. There were no surprises or hidden costs. The car was delivered to me in South Carolina exactly as promised and depicted. I cannot recommend this dealership and their folks enough !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Online Purchase of 2019 BMW M5 Competition

by Online Purchase of 2019 BMW M5 Competition on 12/04/2020

Recently took delivery of a 2019 M5 Competition from Moss BMW. After searching the internet nationally for months for a very specific M5 in pristine condition, at a fair price, I found a car at Moss. Robert Ray and his staff were responsive and professional throughout the entire process. It is somewhat daunting purchasing a high end (black) performance vehicle sight unseen. Robert and his staff answered every question honestly and accurately, provided all history on the car and sent multiple photos and videos. My purchase experience was straightforward, seamless and painless. There were no surprises or hidden costs. The car was delivered to me in South Carolina exactly as promised and depicted. I cannot recommend this dealership and their folks enough !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
7 cars in stock
0 new7 used0 certified pre-owned
BMW X5
BMW X5
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for