5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Wanted to buy a 4Runner with 4WD and they were the only one in town having in stock a vehicle with the particular options I wanted. There are a few extras also, but I had searched Toyota's website and it appeared that there were none in the Gulf States region with less equipment. Sent in price requests from Edmunds to all the various dealerships and got form emails and/or calls from all of them. Everyone wants to sell the 2WD when I don't want one. The first call from Ray Brandt was from a lady who was unhelpful, to say the least. I then got tired and gave their Internet Director Charlie Dubord a call. He is a great guy to deal with and immediately emailed me back prices for three different choices. A couple of them they did not have in stock, so the prices were higher. The quote emailed for the one in stock was within a few hundred from the Edmund's TMV and I decided to go in and negotiate. It was not too long and we came to an agreement on the price of the new car and my trade in. I gave a little bit away on the trade in, as the price on the new one was really awesome, almost a $1000 below invoice. The salesperson who helped me in the showroom was Oscar, and he was a very polite pleasant person to deal with. Do your research, using the invoice prices from Truecar, Edmunds, ebay Motors and remember to add in the Regional Advertisement Fees etc and deduct the holdback and financial reserves to come to the true dealer cost. Charlie did say in his email that if I am reasonable, then they will be flexible and he honored that word. I had got quotes for 8yr/100k, zero deductible extended warranty from Jerry Johnson at Midwest Toyota. They are one of the cheapest, but during the financing portion, the Ray Brandt's guys matched it. Otherwise they would quote you around $1800 for something that is available for $1039! Remember to have it printed out because he checked the email quote. Also, they beat the pre-approved loan rate that I got from my Credit Union. It took a little bit of persuasion, but it worked. So, again go in with your loan arrangements already made, with eLoan, your bank or something similar. They were very aggressive in matching and beating the loan rate. Remember to get a quote on Gap insurance from your insurance company and don't buy it from the dealer, even if they match it. You can drop your Gap Insurance after two or three years with your insurance company but you are locked in at a fixed sum with the one that the dealer sells you. I will have to say, it was a pleasant experience overall and my wife even made the comment, "it was easy!" By the way, this is the third car that I am involved in buying from Charlie. The previous two were bought a few years ago when he worked at Lakeside Toyota. I did not remember his name, but when I saw his face I remembered. He always prices aggressively, has a pleasant attitude and I believe if you offer him a fair price, he will make a deal. Most important, please do your research and homework thoroughly, and bring all the print outs. It will help. Good luck with your car search and I hope you have fun! Read more