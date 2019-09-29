Customer does not matter
Be careful!! They will screw you over. Unless they can sell for more$$. I signed their agreement and put a deposit on a new 2020 truck. They sold right out from under me. Did not even tell my salesperson. Sales manager- Mike, has no dignity. And is extremely unprofessional. Just cares about getting more money on every deal, even if he had a deal in place already!! Rest of ray Brandt must have same attitude, whereas I reached out to several upper management,not even a call back from any of them. Find a dealer you can trust before buying from them.
RECALL WORK>>>AGAIN...and damages too
I had to recently bring in my Toyota Land Cruiser for recall work last week. Ray Brandt Toyota did the work but damaged my car in the process. Now they deny that they did the damage and refuse to repair it. Toyota demands that only a dealer can do recall work, so you are stuck. Will never go there again.
sales department
I went to many dealers in car suv search before realizing the best place was at Ray Brandt toyota. I bought my first Rav 4 from them 12 years ago. That's how long I kept that car! I just got my 2015 Rav 4 and love it. Jason Smith was my salesman and he did a wonderful job helping me go thru the transaction. Customer service was great. Explained everything so thoroughly.Great dealership.
The best dealership!
I am on my 4th Toyota and 2nd from Ray Brandt. Their sales department is wonderful. I can't tell you how terrific their service department is. I have never waited more than 30 minutes (usually less). Greeted promptly and always with a smile. Nothing but good things to say about Ray Brandt.
Fast, Friendly and Efficient
I recently had the A/C in my Toyota Forerunner serviced at Ray Brandt Toyota in Kenner, LA and my experience there was wonderful. From the moment I pulled up, I was greeted within seconds by an employee who escorted me inside to the service dept. I met with Doug M. and he took down all my pertinent info very efficiently and thoroughly. He informed me I would have to leave my vehicle for the day and he would call when he knew the source of the problem w A/C. He explained in detail what my warranty would cover and what it might not. As promised, he called later that day and explained what needed to be done. He said the parts were ordered and truck would be serviced when parts came in. The parts arrived in a timely manner and my truck was fixed in one day. Doug was incredibly helpful and efficient. And my A/C blows so cold now. Thank you , Doug and thank you to the whole crew over at Ray Brandt Toyota!!
Wonderful!
This is my third Highlander that I purchased from Ray Brandt Toyota. I feel like they are my second family, especially the Manager, Fred. They go out of their way to make your visit as pleasant as possible with no pressure. Whenever I went in for a "check-up", again, everyone was all smiles. I wouldn't go anywhere else to purchase my car.
Rockstar treatment - Great Product and Services
I had been shopping for two month at every dealer from NO to Lafayette and every online service. After my long search and hours of haggling, breaking out the invoices, online price searching, etc... I visited Ray Brandt's website on my phone and requested a quote. within the hour David in the online services called me answered my questions gave me the bottom line and emailed me within minutes! I left the dealer I was sitting in and called David back, announced I would be coming. I could have saved hours, days, weeks, of valuable time had I used Ray Brandts online service first! My Salesman Michael E. and a Sales Manager greeted me at the door. Rock Star treatment and I am just plain Jane with poor credit from the Westbank. There were two models to my specifications parked in front. We test drove, Michael was very helpful - made my final selection easy. My first service appointment was made, Mr. C. in finance, in his calm easy manner, patiently walked me through and explained every detail - made sure I was thoroughly informed. I am a very happy woman and I love my new Tundra!
Great experience
Great sales experience. They helped us get the exact vehicle we wanted.
Fair price, low pressure, great car
We searched online for our Highlander, and got a very competitive quote from Ray Brandt. When we arrived at the dealership, they had a wide selection of models, trim levels, colors, option packages, etc. The staff was helpful and knowledgeable, patient, and didn't pressure us at all. We felt in control throughout the whole purchasing process. There were no hidden charges or surprises. The business manager didn't push us on extras we didn't need or want like Gap coverage, extended warranty, or roadside assistance. We got a great vehicle, and had an excellent sales experience from start to finish.
Bad Sales Experience
I emailed the used car sells department about a used Camry they had on their lot. I asked if they could send me a car fax regarding this particular Camry. I did receive the autocheck report a couple of hours later and it appeared to be clean with no accidents. However, later on when I pulled up the autocheck on their website it pulls an accident from a month prior. So being confused on why I got two different results back from autocheck and also seeing in the description on their website about the vehicle stating that this Camry was accident free, I emailed them back asking if this Camry has been wrecked or not. I got an email back and I quote I can assure you it has not been in a accident. So I decided to buy a carfax report before I went down and bought this car to be on the safe side. Well after spending $40 on a carfax it showed that indeed it was in an accident a month prior. I then notified them about this and have yet to get a response back. If mighty funny that they responded back to my emails pretty fast when talking about buying the car but haven't heard anything back regarding this. BUYER BEWARE. Very shady business to say the less.
Great experience!!
Wanted to buy a 4Runner with 4WD and they were the only one in town having in stock a vehicle with the particular options I wanted. There are a few extras also, but I had searched Toyota's website and it appeared that there were none in the Gulf States region with less equipment. Sent in price requests from Edmunds to all the various dealerships and got form emails and/or calls from all of them. Everyone wants to sell the 2WD when I don't want one. The first call from Ray Brandt was from a lady who was unhelpful, to say the least. I then got tired and gave their Internet Director Charlie Dubord a call. He is a great guy to deal with and immediately emailed me back prices for three different choices. A couple of them they did not have in stock, so the prices were higher. The quote emailed for the one in stock was within a few hundred from the Edmund's TMV and I decided to go in and negotiate. It was not too long and we came to an agreement on the price of the new car and my trade in. I gave a little bit away on the trade in, as the price on the new one was really awesome, almost a $1000 below invoice. The salesperson who helped me in the showroom was Oscar, and he was a very polite pleasant person to deal with. Do your research, using the invoice prices from Truecar, Edmunds, ebay Motors and remember to add in the Regional Advertisement Fees etc and deduct the holdback and financial reserves to come to the true dealer cost. Charlie did say in his email that if I am reasonable, then they will be flexible and he honored that word. I had got quotes for 8yr/100k, zero deductible extended warranty from Jerry Johnson at Midwest Toyota. They are one of the cheapest, but during the financing portion, the Ray Brandt's guys matched it. Otherwise they would quote you around $1800 for something that is available for $1039! Remember to have it printed out because he checked the email quote. Also, they beat the pre-approved loan rate that I got from my Credit Union. It took a little bit of persuasion, but it worked. So, again go in with your loan arrangements already made, with eLoan, your bank or something similar. They were very aggressive in matching and beating the loan rate. Remember to get a quote on Gap insurance from your insurance company and don't buy it from the dealer, even if they match it. You can drop your Gap Insurance after two or three years with your insurance company but you are locked in at a fixed sum with the one that the dealer sells you. I will have to say, it was a pleasant experience overall and my wife even made the comment, "it was easy!" By the way, this is the third car that I am involved in buying from Charlie. The previous two were bought a few years ago when he worked at Lakeside Toyota. I did not remember his name, but when I saw his face I remembered. He always prices aggressively, has a pleasant attitude and I believe if you offer him a fair price, he will make a deal. Most important, please do your research and homework thoroughly, and bring all the print outs. It will help. Good luck with your car search and I hope you have fun!
Toyota Corolla
I had an excellent experience in buying my 2010 Toyota Corolla from Mr. Couvillion. I inquiried about the car over the internet. Mr. Couvillion promptly contacted me and gave me a great quote over the phone. I was able to finalize the deal over email. When I showed up for my appointment, he let me take a test drive. Then he sat down with me and explained all of the paperwork. Mr. Couvillion made the buying process so easy and pleasurable. The car was even washed and fueled before I drove it off the lot. It is easy to see that Mr. Couvillion values his customers and ensures that the process is a wonderful experience. I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Mr. Couvillion has definitely earned my business in the future.
09 Venza - bought just below invoice
Contacted dealer via Internet Sales inquiry for 09 Venza in March 09 . Pat Brown contacted me with a decent price, but I was not ready to sell my RX300. Contacted Pat again in late Sept 09 on 09 Venza. Was brief and firm about my price point expectations during the week of discussions. Once deal was within about $500 goal range I went into dealership to test drive similar unit. Inventory on V6's was low; negotiated price on anticipated dealer trade, but unit was pending sale on day the trade took place so dealer obtained the higher priced unit that I originally considered but at SAME neg. price - there was no obligation on their part as there were no deposits or binding paperwork. Impressed that the dealer honored the negotiated price with a slightly more expensive vehicle. Treated well by salesperson, Pat Brown and finance, Charles Phillips. NO $2k "Market Adjusted Markups" on sticker as was the case with another local metro dealer. RESEARCH and print everything you need to discuss (invoice, trade, rebates, incentives, finance. etc). Use these tools and timing to your advantage in negotiations. Timed negotiations for end of 3rd qtr a few weeks before the 2010s arrived, but while desired unit(s) were available. Get pre-arranged financing to be prepared to act, however dealer beat credit union financing. The doc fees were reasonable and no more than private title business.
Purchasing a new Toyota
The salesman, Daniel Couvillion, was very professional yet warm and cordial. He listened to what we wanted and found it for us. There was no pressure or pushiness on his part. He worked with management to get us the best deal possible. The entire experience at Ray Brandt was exceptional. We had friendly service from the time we entered the doors until the time we drove away in our new Toyota. I would highly recommend this dealership and this salesperson to anyone remotely interested in purchasing a vehicle.
Don't waste your time
M. MARTIN is the typical [violative content deleted] salesperson. He tried to do a bait and switch on a computer offer!! Then tried to insult my intelligence by quoting the wrong MSRP and invoice prices. Do yourself a favor and go to a dealership where there is some resemble of the truth. This seems to be a Toyota problem not one sales person.
Pleasant experience
No bait and switch tells it like it is. Even though we could not come to terms the salesman and his manager were pleasant. I think all the emails leading up to actually going to the dealership helped tremendously.
Pushy Salespeople
I went to the dealer ship with cash in the hand, to buy a used Toyota, camery, The sales amn, was very rude, I tring to do the Bait and switch on a car a wanted, then I told him how much I had, and what i wanted, but he kept showing cars out of my price range. Then i left, the next day I got a call from the same dearler ship but a t a differnt site, I went over there too look. at this time he told me the car I ws looking for was accross the street, back to the same place I was at the first time. when I got there, the car they told me about was not to be seen. and they tried puching me into a 4 year old car. I told them to stop trying to puch me into a car I did not want. at this time I had had it, I walked off the lot and had to walk back to my car across the street. but on the way I stoped by KIa, and talked to a girl there who was very helpfull, looks like I might be buying a KIA.
Rude Sales Associate Calls 2nd Time Buyer Names
I visited this dealership recently (Oct-07) and have never had a worse experience dealing with a sales associate. The first sales associate I began negotiations with was fine - he politely showed me the car I wanted to buy, and I began my negotiations with him. He initially offered the car at $200 off full MSRP and I offered to pay invoice price based on the research I had done off of the Edmunds site. For some reason, another sales associate came out and continued negotiations. However, he took a different approach, took a harsh tone, and began calling me names such as "Lowballer" and referring to me as "You People." I am not sure if calling me "You People" is in reference to my race or my use of Edmunds research. Nonetheless, I got up and left and did not pick up the phone when the dealership called later that afternoon. I had purchased a car from this dealership before and did not have a bad experience as I did this last time around. I will never go back to this dealership. Tip: If you use research from Edmunds, bring your research to the dealership and do not let the dealership print out data from Edmunds for you. They will add costs associated with options and fees that do not apply to the car you are trying to buy in order to catch you off guard.
