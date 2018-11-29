Customer Reviews of Jay Mallard Ford Lincoln
5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating
by KimboDob on 11/29/2018
BEST customer service! Jay Mallard Ford always goes above and beyond to take care of their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
