Trapp Chevrolet

200 S Hollywood Rd, Houma, LA 70360
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Trapp Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chasity Hollier

by Brandon guntrum on 03/13/2021

Chasity was a very helpful and fun sales representative. She made me and my family feel very welcomed and comfortable with everything from making sure we had everything we need as in drinks knowing where everything was in the building and also walking us through the entire sales portion making us feeling very pleased with the entire experience with her was very pleased very professional and made us feel welcome we will definitely be doing our car buying with her and trapp for now on thank you for the experience and the purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
7 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Truck service

by Seibert on 06/28/2019

Wonderfully efficient as usual

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love my Malibu and appreciate Jeremy Chaisson

by Coxhess on 05/22/2019

I love my new Malibu and appreciate the service, professionalism, assistance and information that Jeremy Chaisson provided during my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ashley Williams

by Ashley816 on 04/06/2019

Experience is always the same they could never find a problem with my truck but when I bring it to other dealerships they always find the problem

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Silverado Texas Edition

by ADAM VERDIN on 05/04/2018

I was very pleased with the service I got.the entire staff was amazing.i'll definitely be dealing with them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by Skimp108 on 03/16/2015

The service at trapp was amazing, they are by far the best dealership to go an purcahse a new or used car. I also would like to say thanks to Mr. Andrew Stewart for going above and beyond to get me into my first car. I would recommend anyone to go to Mr. Andrew when purchasing a new or used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Buddy70364 on 12/06/2014

I brought my daughters car in for Trapp to check her radio reception, apparently the antenna was missing and I didn't notice it bc I just purchased the car. The service department told me I needed a new wire harness for the vehicle. Cost of $576.00. I didn't get it done, however I went to Lowes and purchased a screw extraction set , removed the screw and purchased a new antenna for $12.00. Radio working fine. However, I asked the service guy if I removed the screw and purchased a new antenna if it would work. He said yes , if I could get it out then I could purchase a new antenna for around $60.00. Again I purchased one for $12.00 after using my other daughters chevy Cruze antenna to see if it worked. Problem solved for $30.00. I have purchased vehicles from Trapp before and would again but thought I would share this post

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
