Trapp Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Trapp Chevrolet
Chasity Hollier
by 03/13/2021on
Chasity was a very helpful and fun sales representative. She made me and my family feel very welcomed and comfortable with everything from making sure we had everything we need as in drinks knowing where everything was in the building and also walking us through the entire sales portion making us feeling very pleased with the entire experience with her was very pleased very professional and made us feel welcome we will definitely be doing our car buying with her and trapp for now on thank you for the experience and the purchase!
Chasity Hollier
by 03/13/2021on
Chasity was a very helpful and fun sales representative. She made me and my family feel very welcomed and comfortable with everything from making sure we had everything we need as in drinks knowing where everything was in the building and also walking us through the entire sales portion making us feeling very pleased with the entire experience with her was very pleased very professional and made us feel welcome we will definitely be doing our car buying with her and trapp for now on thank you for the experience and the purchase!
Truck service
by 06/28/2019on
Wonderfully efficient as usual
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my Malibu and appreciate Jeremy Chaisson
by 05/22/2019on
I love my new Malibu and appreciate the service, professionalism, assistance and information that Jeremy Chaisson provided during my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ashley Williams
by 04/06/2019on
Experience is always the same they could never find a problem with my truck but when I bring it to other dealerships they always find the problem
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2018 Silverado Texas Edition
by 05/04/2018on
I was very pleased with the service I got.the entire staff was amazing.i'll definitely be dealing with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT SERVICE
by 03/16/2015on
The service at trapp was amazing, they are by far the best dealership to go an purcahse a new or used car. I also would like to say thanks to Mr. Andrew Stewart for going above and beyond to get me into my first car. I would recommend anyone to go to Mr. Andrew when purchasing a new or used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/06/2014on
I brought my daughters car in for Trapp to check her radio reception, apparently the antenna was missing and I didn't notice it bc I just purchased the car. The service department told me I needed a new wire harness for the vehicle. Cost of $576.00. I didn't get it done, however I went to Lowes and purchased a screw extraction set , removed the screw and purchased a new antenna for $12.00. Radio working fine. However, I asked the service guy if I removed the screw and purchased a new antenna if it would work. He said yes , if I could get it out then I could purchase a new antenna for around $60.00. Again I purchased one for $12.00 after using my other daughters chevy Cruze antenna to see if it worked. Problem solved for $30.00. I have purchased vehicles from Trapp before and would again but thought I would share this post