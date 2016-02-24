Superior Honda
Who Dat? Larry Mora be dat Premier Honda!!
Larry the sales guy and Van the finance manager were the best part. Buying a new car is a scary lengthy process and they were both very honest and forth coming with the purchase. I'm not an easy customer, there will have scars no doubt but they were honest, patient, and very knowledgable.
Finally, a salesman who understands that customers are different
Mr. Sumera understood me--the time I spent on researching my car purchase, my low key approach, my penchant for naming my cars, etc. He was personable, knowledgeable and, after I explained my time frame and why, did not continually pressure me, which would have turned me away.
Pleasant experience
No pressure, but we knew what we wanted, what we would pay & what our requirements were. That is all that was shown to our granddaughter when she went looking for a car for us. We are elderly & my husband has a very difficult time walking. You allowed my granddaughter & her husband to bring the car to us so we could see it & drive it. That went a very long way in helping make our decision to buy from you. So far we are very pleased with our purchase.
Kudos to Damian Knight, Superior's grand dame of Internet sales
Damian Knight was an absolute pleasure, especially given the bad weather and my having forgotten the title to my trade-in. She was professional, patient, and totally pleasant throughout the transaction.
Satisfied Customer
I enjoyed working with Damian Knight. She is very personable and knowledgeable about Hondas. Damian made the car buying experience very comfortable.
Would shop there again for our next vehicle
Our sales person, Larry Mora, was amazing, he was not pushy and he seemed very honest with us. Also, as a former military service man he knew exactly what we were going through as a military family.
Prompt, Hassle-free Service
I received prompt feedback from my internet communications with your dealership. I'm a bit techno-challenged, so I don't often do business on-line, but this experience was seamless. Ms Damian answered my questions quickly and to my satisfaction. A few emails and phone calls to Superior and my local credit union and I was all set. The car was exactly what I was looking for, the price was excellent, and the paperwork was painless. I drove 6 hours to purchase this car, and I will certainly consider doing it again the next time I need to make a vehicle purchase.
Purchase Made Easy!
I was greeted by a gentleman by the name of Gilbert Scie. How introduced himself and asked if he could help me. I told him what I wanted and he simply said that he will do his best to make it happen. And he did. I wasn't hassled or suggested to buy a vehicle that I didn't want. He simply took my application and information and said he would call me when everything was done. Thanks Mr. Gilbert.
Great Experience and A Great Time
I had a great experience while buying my car. The sales person was great and the whole experience was a pleasure, ... God Bless All Of You...
Super pleased
David was very patient with us while we decided what we wanted to do and he found us a GREAT deal . I'm super pleased!
Sign and drive
Mr. Scie was a very knowledgeable salesman and wonderful to work with on my decision to lease a 2015 Honda Civic. I hope that when my lease is up, I get the opportunity to trade my leased car in for an upgrade. Thanks Mr. Scie, you made me feel as if I were a valued customer. Todd T. Front Office Manager Chateau LeMoyne French Quarter Holiday Inn
VERY SATISFIED
Myron was excellent helping us purchase our vehicle! We did not feel pressured and he went over and beyond to give us the correct information and research to help us make our decision!!
Best buying experience!
I had an issue after I left the lot but they were still professional and fixed the issue with no problem.
Great salesman
I thoroughly enjoyed working with Myron, he is a great asset to your company, professional, polite, and just a very nice person
Honda CR-v EXL
Sales person (Mr. Bui) was very knowledgeable and friendly. I knew what I wanted in new car and my trade, it went well. Stress free, no pressure to buy.
Great Honda dealer
The sale person was nice, helpful,and knowledgeable. The price was right too. I had already referred my friends to him.
feedback
Mr Frank was kind, considerate and understanding of our situation. He was professional from start to finish. He found what we needed in a car and even explained fully how to use new features in the vehicle. Would like to continue doing business with Honda because of salesmen like him in the future.
2015 Honda CR-V
Professional and courteous service received from all employees. Staff worked around my schedule to deliver the very vehicle my wife and I desired.
My Superior Experience
I didn't like my experience with Superior Honda of Harvey, LA, that would be an understatement; I loved it!!! I had a five star experience from the moment I decided to contact Damian Knight with my car buying concerns, to the delivery of my brand new Honda Civic LX. Damian was very knowledgeable and thorough explaining the operation of the car I was interested in purchasing and the finance manager ensured that I received the lowest possible APR and most affordable monthly payment options available to me. The staff at Superior Honda was friendly, caring, and very professional. Stress-free, five star experience and highly recommended.
New car
Carl, my salesperson, was very pleasant and helpful. He made sure I was getting the best deal by answering all of my questions.
Superior Honda is the best!!
Superior is the best Honda dealer to do business with!! Myron Hawkins is an awesome salesman and Superior is very lucky to have a person like him working for them. Thanks for everything!!
