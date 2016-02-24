5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

No pressure, but we knew what we wanted, what we would pay & what our requirements were. That is all that was shown to our granddaughter when she went looking for a car for us. We are elderly & my husband has a very difficult time walking. You allowed my granddaughter & her husband to bring the car to us so we could see it & drive it. That went a very long way in helping make our decision to buy from you. So far we are very pleased with our purchase. Read more