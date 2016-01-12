1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was interested in the 2013 Nissan Leaf and did an extensive research on internet before requesting quotes from local dealers in New Orleans area. Nissan had a special lease offer of $1999 down and $296 per month for 36 months and 36000 miles on Nissan Leaf SL. This offer included destination charge and acquisition fee, but tax, title, and license were extra. Internet sales person, Mr. Harold S. from Ray Brandt Nissan called me and told me that he has a 2013 Nissan Leaf SL in his lot. When I went there, it turned out that the car was not available for sale until after it was exhibited in local auto show on the following weekend. He told me that he can hold the car for me if I gave him an advance check of $1999 for the down payment, and I did the same. Next Monday, he called me and told me that the car is not actually in the dealership's inventory - It was apparently sent there by Nissan for the purpose of displaying the vehicle in the Auto show at New Orleans Convention Center. He assured me that the dealership is in the process of acquiring the car from Nissan and it should be available for lease to me in about a week. He called me today and said that car is ready, and he has a surprise gift for me in appreciation for patiently waiting for the car. He surely had a surprise for me when I went there, but it was not a gift. He told me that I have to pay taxes on the entire MSRP of the car, although I was leasing the car for 36 months, not buying the car. I tried my best to explain to him that I am supposed to pay taxes only on my monthly lease payments and on the down payment and not on the entire MSRP. I even showed him an article that I printed from e-how.com regarding the procedure for calculating taxes on car leases. He not only would not budge, but he also told me that I would have to pay additional $4700 for taxes and various additional options in the car. I told him that the deal is off and he should give me my check back. At that point he took me to his manager, who was more reasonable and definitely more knowledgeable. He recalculated the lease after adding the additional options worth $680. He calculated the tax on the down payment (also called Capitalized Cost Reduction) and the title and license fee. He told me that my monthly lease payment was $324 including tax, and I would have to pay an additional $320 for taxes and title. I gladly agreed to pay this amount which is vastly different than what Mr. S. demanded and drove home with the car. Although it was a happy ending, it was a harrowing experience. People should definitely do their home work before going to this dealership. Read more