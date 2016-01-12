Ray Brandt Nissan
Customer Reviews of Ray Brandt Nissan
Above and beyond!
by 12/01/2016on
This was the best experience I have had with any car dealership. Kim Prout listened to what I was looking for. Took his time with me answering any questions I had. Mr. Harold Cochran went above and beyond with a glitch from my credit union came into the works. Everyone that I encountered at this dealership was very courteous. Being in retail myself I know the meaning and value of a great customer experience. Ray Brandt Nissan knows that as well. If there was a higher star rating I would give that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE SUPER BEST EXPERIENCE EVER
by 10/08/2016on
Me and my wife were treated to the best car buying experience ever!!!! Every step of the way was awesome. We were met by Mr Reuben Williams and he took us in and made us feel like family. He made sure we were given every advice and information in regards to buying our new vehicle. Also, Mr Harold Cochran made our financing experience really smooth and quick. I recommend any and everyone to come to NISSAN on lapalco blvd to buy their new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exellent experience!!
by 09/08/2016on
I have never bought a car and it be so easy!! I literally called Kelly and asked if they had the car we had our eye on. She called back and said she'd have it there the next day. We drove it...filled out some papers...and left with an amazing car!!! Kelly (and the others on her team) made the entire experience effortless. I recommend her and Ray Brandt to anyone in the market for a new/used car that want to deal with professionals that you make you feel very relaxed and comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/04/2016on
I had a great experience at Ray Brandt Nissan. Ben Joslyn and Paul were extremely helpful and made the process very easy. Would definitely recommend them to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ASK FOR KIM PROUT
by 08/31/2016on
My buying experience at Ray Brandt Nissan was great, my salesman Kim Prout did a great job at working with me, he truly cared about meeting my needs and found the perfect car for me. My finance manager Harold was great, very thorough in explaining my protections. I would recommend Ray Brandt Nissan, Kim, and Harold to anyone looking to buy a Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good job
by 08/30/2016on
I went to Ray Brandt Nissan on July 25, 2016. I really wasn't expecting to purchase a vehicle, but was looking. When I got out of my car, the salesperson, Kim Prout, was very eager to assist me. He was polite, courteous, and ensured that I was content with what I purchased, if I chose to by a vehicle. I did, in fact, end up purchasing a vehicle that day and he ensured that the transaction was smooth and painless. Mr. Prout answered all of my questions honestly and without the runaround and games. He was also very knowledgeable about the vehicles that the dealership carried and took the time to show me the features of the vehicle that I purchased when the sale was complete, which was after 10pm that night. I would recommend Mr. Prout and the dealership to family and friends in search of a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/26/2016on
I would absolutely recommend Ray Brandt Nissan to anyone considering purchasing a Nissan. The staff was extremely knowledgeable and made the car buying experience pleasurable. My salesman, Paul Day, was great to work with. He was very thorough in terms of his knowledge of the car I was interested in and went out of his way for us as customers. I would absolutely consider Ray Brandt Nissan and would ask for Paul Day if I'm ever on the hunt for a car again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4000 Lapalco Blvd. Nissan Rocks!!!!
by 07/30/2016on
On August 30, I went to Nissan & met with Mr.Brian Pierre Sr. I was having so many car troubles with my old 2008 Nissan Sentra which led to a slight fire under my hood Mr.Brian was so polite & awesome he put me in a brand new 2016 Nissan Versa with only 3 miles with the best deal I've probably could've ever experienced at any other dealer ship not all did he take of all my breed concerning my old car he was so patient with me through out the entire process!!! He's awesome also Mr.Craig Pesses in finicaling make my experience even double the worth! The best customer service I've ever received!!! I highly recommend if your looking for a Nissan car visit 4000 Lapalco Blvd Nissan & I promise your experience will be unforgettable just like mines! Thank you guys again for being so awesome &I kind to me and my family!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deception
by 01/13/2015on
Went to Ray Brandt Nissan on Sat. Jan. 10th to look at the 2014 and 2015 Altimas and after configuring numbers, decided on a 2014 Sentra. Also inquired about the 2015 Sentras but was told that the 2014 cost less. Well on Sun. Jan. 11th, I was browsing the internet on their site and ran across 2015 Sentras that cost less than the 2014. Printed ad and went to the dealership on Monday Jan. 12th. Was told there was nothing they can do and that the deal was done. And also they've already received their money from the finance company. That's understandable but when I inquired about the 2015, they should have honest with me from the start. Will not recommend anyone I know to this dealership.
The best company ever
by 12/07/2014on
Sara Creppel, is the best sales agency I ever met. She helped me all the way until I made it to my new vehicle heading home. She made my dream comes true!! I love the way I was treated and she's the best. The other staff as well!! They make u feel like family and I recomand this company to all my friends and family. Thanks to all for helping me and I'll see u guys soon when I come to get my license plate Merry Christmas !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No Pressure
by 10/14/2014on
I was very happy with everyone. I wanted a bottom line Versa and got no pressure to upgrade. I ended up upgrading to a Sentra on my own. It was nice not feeling like I had to play hardball. Very Happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 10/11/2014on
It is after 85 years (my age) to finally have an outstanding car sales experience . . . which is exactly my recent experience at Ray Brandt.
Satisifed with my new set of wheels
by 09/18/2014on
I just purchased a new car from Ray Brandt Nissan. I did my research on the car I wanted and I found it on their website for less than any other site. The car had so many extras and the price was great. Of course I went in prepared for a nasty haggling contest. I was able to get the car at the price I decided was my highest price. The employees were efficient, helpful, honest, and a real pleasure to work with. I never felt like they were attempting to take advantage. Mike, Mike, and Byron, worked hard to make sure I was satisfied. The process was extremely quick.. it took about 2-3 hours. Byron was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I was purchasing since he recently purchased the same one. He showed me how to use a lot of the features, was able to answer all of my questions, and walked me over to financing where I completed the transaction with Harold, who was also extremely efficient. Everything was explained to me in terms that I understood. Byron took my car for a wash, and saw me off. They will definitely get referrals from me and I will look to them in the future whenever I need to purchase another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
worst car leasing experience
by 04/14/2013on
I was interested in the 2013 Nissan Leaf and did an extensive research on internet before requesting quotes from local dealers in New Orleans area. Nissan had a special lease offer of $1999 down and $296 per month for 36 months and 36000 miles on Nissan Leaf SL. This offer included destination charge and acquisition fee, but tax, title, and license were extra. Internet sales person, Mr. Harold S. from Ray Brandt Nissan called me and told me that he has a 2013 Nissan Leaf SL in his lot. When I went there, it turned out that the car was not available for sale until after it was exhibited in local auto show on the following weekend. He told me that he can hold the car for me if I gave him an advance check of $1999 for the down payment, and I did the same. Next Monday, he called me and told me that the car is not actually in the dealership's inventory - It was apparently sent there by Nissan for the purpose of displaying the vehicle in the Auto show at New Orleans Convention Center. He assured me that the dealership is in the process of acquiring the car from Nissan and it should be available for lease to me in about a week. He called me today and said that car is ready, and he has a surprise gift for me in appreciation for patiently waiting for the car. He surely had a surprise for me when I went there, but it was not a gift. He told me that I have to pay taxes on the entire MSRP of the car, although I was leasing the car for 36 months, not buying the car. I tried my best to explain to him that I am supposed to pay taxes only on my monthly lease payments and on the down payment and not on the entire MSRP. I even showed him an article that I printed from e-how.com regarding the procedure for calculating taxes on car leases. He not only would not budge, but he also told me that I would have to pay additional $4700 for taxes and various additional options in the car. I told him that the deal is off and he should give me my check back. At that point he took me to his manager, who was more reasonable and definitely more knowledgeable. He recalculated the lease after adding the additional options worth $680. He calculated the tax on the down payment (also called Capitalized Cost Reduction) and the title and license fee. He told me that my monthly lease payment was $324 including tax, and I would have to pay an additional $320 for taxes and title. I gladly agreed to pay this amount which is vastly different than what Mr. S. demanded and drove home with the car. Although it was a happy ending, it was a harrowing experience. People should definitely do their home work before going to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
not a good experience
by 04/04/2008on
I found a used 07 pathfinder on the internet at Ray Brandt Nissan, Drove form Baton Rouge to Marrero (70 miles) to see this car. We arrived at the dealership and the sales person couldn't seem to stay off of her cell phone long enough to help us, the vehicle had scratches all over it and the interior was dirty and stunk. I decided I would look at their new vehicles and found a 08 pathfinder that I liked, It had been waxed and they didn't do a very good job removing the wax, it was all over the vehicle. Remember this is a brand new vehicle, the front bumper had paint peeling off of it. I purchase vehicles at least once a year and this was the worst experience ever. Needless to say I drove back to Baton Rouge to buy my vehicle.
Go for it!
by 02/21/2008on
Our salesman was Steve Cost. He's one of the internet sales people. He called with a price that ripped the rug out from the competition - over $2000 under invoice. He was honest about the rebates offered at the time. He knew we had done our homework. I went over to check that the exact model, options, color, etc. were available on his lot, and sure enough they were just as he had told me. We went in the next day to do the deal. No suprises at all. Simply the price he quoted me over the phone, plus TTL. Exactly as he had promised. The car was ready for delivery when we parked. It was truly an honest deal, completed in less than an hour (of our time) including phone calls, the time I spent the night before the deal, and the deal (including financing) itself. As always, do your homework. My point here is that Ray Brandt didn't switch on anything. The price they gave me on the phone was 100% for real, and the car I wanted was on their lot just as they said.
1 Comments