1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had spoken with the internet sales person on Thursday and set up an appointment for Friday to talk to the manager about buying a used Jeep. On Friday I drove 85 miles one way to see about buying the jeep. Upon arrival at 10:00 for my appointment I was told that the manager with whom I had the appointment was not in. I was then told that the vehicle I was going to attempt to purchase and that I had driven 85 miles one way for was sold the day before. And was then asked if they could interest me in a new Jeep. I felt like a fool for thinking I found a dealership that had honest people working for them. Instead I fell victim to the old bait and switch scheme. Beware of Ray Brandt Kia or Ray Brandt dealer in general.