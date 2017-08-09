Ray Brandt Kia
Customer Reviews of Ray Brandt Kia
2016 Kia Optima EX
by 09/08/2017on
Bought a new 2016 Kia Optima EX from Ray Brandt Kia and got a great deal. Sales Associate Paul Peterson and the entire Ray Brandt staff made for a fast and pleasant experience. I showed up at 9:30am to buy an Optima having done basic research on available cars via the dealer's web site. By 1pm I was able select my new vehicle, get financing, trade in two older cars, and drive home my new Kia! The transaction was handled courteously, professionally and quickly by Ray Brandt Kia. PJB New Orleans, LA
Credit to your company
by 11/01/2016on
I have been a lifetime buyer from Ray Brandt Kia. I came in with a service problem and no one knew what to do to help me. Then Gerard Douglas came to the rescue and saved the day. Now I can see myself continuing to shop with Ray Brandt for years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/26/2016on
Ray Brandt Kia Westbank has the best service, and even better sales representatives. Family atmosphere that makes you feel right at home!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and switch
by 01/25/2015on
I had spoken with the internet sales person on Thursday and set up an appointment for Friday to talk to the manager about buying a used Jeep. On Friday I drove 85 miles one way to see about buying the jeep. Upon arrival at 10:00 for my appointment I was told that the manager with whom I had the appointment was not in. I was then told that the vehicle I was going to attempt to purchase and that I had driven 85 miles one way for was sold the day before. And was then asked if they could interest me in a new Jeep. I felt like a fool for thinking I found a dealership that had honest people working for them. Instead I fell victim to the old bait and switch scheme. Beware of Ray Brandt Kia or Ray Brandt dealer in general.
2015 Kia Optima - Gen. Man. Aaron S.
by 06/28/2014on
I love my new Kia Optima and would recommend Aaron to all my family, friends and colleagues! Aaron made the entire expericene pleasant and stress free! Thank you Aaron!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
