5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2nd Time Car Buyer (Challenging 1st time) 1st Time New Car Buyer The Leson Teams' emphasis remained on offering exceptional customer service from the friendly greeting we received on arrival, and going the extra mile thereon. Charlie (Sales Manager) offered his office to explain the best options, as well as, what was available. Isis assisted us with friendly, customer-driven care from the test drive, til we drove the Cruze off the lot. She is truly an asset to your team!. Frank, our financial advisor, comforting, informative and professional during this delicate process. Offering his knowledge and expertise without reservation. Quality Customer Service....Exceptional Leson Chevrolet Team....Impressive Team effort to help each other......More Impressive, 1st Time New Car Buying Experience ...........PRICELESS!! We can't THANK Leson Chevrolet enough for making this car buying experience a pleasure. We are grateful for your professionalism, and for putting the customer first. There is only a suggestion: Offer a "Mini Class" for first time car buyers. The dedication the Leson Chevrolet Team expresses to their profession is rare in the car industry. EVERY car buyer deserves the quality customer service we received! Sincerely Ginger Clarke and Connor Clarke (Mother and Son) Read more