Customer Reviews of Leson Chevrolet
Cannot fix the car
by 01/02/2021on
Brought car in several times with same issue. They keep fixing parts but nothing is solving the problem. They have to call a support number yo see how to fix it and its still not fixed. Third time with same issue. They do not know how to fix a car
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer Service is horrible!
by 07/09/2018on
From waiting an inconsiderate amount of time for an oil change, things coming up missing from my vehicle to getting NO response to my concerns. This is what I have dealt with in the service department on more than one occasion. No wonder they have such a high employee turn around rate.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Too much hassle
by 02/17/2018on
I traded a vehicle in on 12/20/17 and purchased a certified Yukon. Leson failed to send the payoff for the vehicle I traded in within the 10 day payoff timeframe... they even failed to payoff my vehicle within 30 days. Therefore a mark went on my credit that I am having to jump through hoops to try to get removed. I have been unsuccessful so far. I even called Leson as soon as I found out the payoff hadnt been sent. It was well before 30 days and the payoff shouldve been sent. Leson has inefficienct employees and procedures that cost their customers!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
We LOVE Lesson Cheverlot, such a friendly and great dealership!
by 04/07/2017on
Both Sales and the Service Department are absolutely great!! Such a helpful and friendly dealership. Definitely made our experience with the repairs to our vehicle painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 12/22/2016on
My preferred representative came in on his off day to assist me with my purchase. He answered all my questions thoroughly and made sure that I was satisfied with my purchase. He made me feel comfortable with the purchasing process, even when it came to the financial part. The financial person was also very helpful in discussing all of my options with me and helping me come up with something that meets my financial needs. All persons in the dealership were helpful and courteous to myself and my family to ensure that we were all comfortable during our time there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Horrible
by 03/11/2016on
This place is a joke, my whole experience was a total disaster, everyone there is very unprofessional and rude, I was pre approved and flew from Texas to buy the car I wanted, come to find out months later I wasn't really approved, the guy that said I was quit and everyone else after that was rude and wouldn't even answer my calls, you people are honestly a joke, don't ever go there to even look at a car
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
seat
by 12/15/2015on
I had a problem with a torn seat.Kam Bernard was very professional I seemed genuinely concerned because I was not happy about the problem.He took care of all of my needs and I got my truck back when he said I would.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lesson Chevy Dealership
by 11/20/2015on
Extremely satisfied with the service, my advisor, the service team and the manager. All components of this department treat me with care and attention. I like the special treatment. That's why I am a Lesson Chevy regular client.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I'm very greatful
by 10/07/2015on
I wanted to cry when I pulled up there because my trailblazer Broke down in the parking lot there ..But I left with a smile and a relieved heart Thank you Tiger and Renea I Never thought I would have bought a Chevy I love it thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
DS
by 10/03/2015on
Gerald Lieteau was an excellent salesman and it was a pleasure to work with him. No pressure and no hard sales pitch. My concern is with the service department. I purchased a demo vehicle (Z71 LTZ) that was sold as a "new" vehicle; however there was gum in the console and a dried coke spill in the rear floor mat. In addition, the oil light registered 26% of oil life remaining, which is not that big of a deal given the 24 month free service, but it is kind of annoying that when you spend $42k that you cannot drive more than 1000 miles before returning to a dealership to have your vehicle serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
LESON CHEVROLET Harvey Louisiana
by 10/03/2015on
2nd Time Car Buyer (Challenging 1st time) 1st Time New Car Buyer The Leson Teams' emphasis remained on offering exceptional customer service from the friendly greeting we received on arrival, and going the extra mile thereon. Charlie (Sales Manager) offered his office to explain the best options, as well as, what was available. Isis assisted us with friendly, customer-driven care from the test drive, til we drove the Cruze off the lot. She is truly an asset to your team!. Frank, our financial advisor, comforting, informative and professional during this delicate process. Offering his knowledge and expertise without reservation. Quality Customer Service....Exceptional Leson Chevrolet Team....Impressive Team effort to help each other......More Impressive, 1st Time New Car Buying Experience ...........PRICELESS!! We can't THANK Leson Chevrolet enough for making this car buying experience a pleasure. We are grateful for your professionalism, and for putting the customer first. There is only a suggestion: Offer a "Mini Class" for first time car buyers. The dedication the Leson Chevrolet Team expresses to their profession is rare in the car industry. EVERY car buyer deserves the quality customer service we received! Sincerely Ginger Clarke and Connor Clarke (Mother and Son)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best experience
by 09/24/2015on
Eric Kendrick was the best salesman that I have ever dealt with. Everyone there made us feel comfortable about purchasing our Tahoe.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 09/15/2015on
I had a great experience buying my first new vehicle. They made it very simple and did everything they could to put me in a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Sale Rep
by 09/05/2015on
My experience at the dealership was awesome. It was pleasant work with y'all sales rep. It was wonderful to work with Mr.Eric Kendrick and helping me find the car that I like .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy customer
by 08/18/2015on
Everyone was very helpful from the salesperson to finance they was very polite and answered all our questions we had and we left very happy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leson doing well by old Corvettes
by 07/29/2015on
You identified a problem that I needed to address; thanks! Exactly what I wanted to know. You're doing a great job, keep it up. Especially Jorge Rico - thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great services
by 05/31/2015on
Your staff members were really professional and greatly apreciated.I was able to look for what I wanted without being hassled to buy anything.Once I decided on what I wanted it took me about an hour to purchase a brand new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied
by 04/26/2015on
They did everything they said they were going to do. Dropped me off and picked me up when my car was ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
mr&mrs lanton haynes
by 02/03/2015on
This purchase was my 2nd vehicle purchase from you guys,,,the 1st time was execellent, and the 2nd time was over the top,,,I got the best deals both times,,,I would certainly recommend you guys to any and everyone I know that's wanting to buy a vehicle. Special thanks to Bruce and the salesmen at leson Chevrolet
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 01/22/2015on
I've never had basic maintenance done by a dealership (in more decades of car ownership than I'd like to admit) before becoming a Leson customer, but now I even cross the mighty Mississippi because the people and service they provide are superb.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Pleasant Customer
by 01/20/2015on
This is my first service since I bought the truck and it was Great !! Because of Tiger & Jorge i will be a customer for life and that I will continue to tell people to buy at Lesson Cheverlote !!!! Hats of to these two guys that makes the experience a pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Leson Chevrolet is the oldest Chevy dealership in New Orleans. Our dealership has been serving the New Orleans metro area since 1931. Sales, service, commercial, whatever your needs might be, we are here to help. Where Gretna meets Harvey on the Westbank. Right price, Right here.
1 Comments