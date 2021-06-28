5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Made an appointment to have my car repaired. Was meet by the service person Mr. Ray, who greeted me and checked my vehicle in. He was very professional and customer service friendly. He explained to me after checking me in, that there was a possibility, due to the vehicles that were there the day before that they may not be able to get to my vehicle this morning or that day. This minute information was very important to me, so I would not have to call them all throughout the day for follow-up as I had done previously. However, they were able to get to my vehicle and Mr. Ray followed up as he said he would. He informed me of what would take place and gave me all the necessary information I needed to move forward. Car was repaired, picked up vehicle. Thanks again Bohn Ford and Mr. Ray for such professional service. Read more