Customer Reviews of Bohn Ford
Excellent Customer Service
by 06/28/2021on
I was in and out of the dealership within 2 hours of coming to purchase a new truck. Best customer service by far of any other dealership that I have been to. Thank you Bohn Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fusion
by 04/22/2022on
Everything went well. Te only thing was I received 4 confirmations for my appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Won’t honor online price!
by 03/21/2022on
I was attempting to purchase a Ford Mach E and found one in transit to Bohn Ford. I attempted to reach them for 3 days before receiving an email confirming that it was available. I attempted to place a deposit to reserve the vehicle based on the price listed on their website. When attempting to pay the deposit, the salesman told me that they were adding an addition $10,000 to the MSRP. I contested this and asked him to honor the price advertised on their site. The salesman told me that they would raise the price “later today” and refused to honor the advertised price. Cheap bait and switch - take your money elsewhere!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
President/owner
by 02/28/2022on
Excellent....Ray did an excellent job arranging my service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Henry Cheron
by 01/01/2022on
Ray Landry was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Had a Great experience on this visit
by 08/14/2021on
Made an appointment to have my car repaired. Was meet by the service person Mr. Ray, who greeted me and checked my vehicle in. He was very professional and customer service friendly. He explained to me after checking me in, that there was a possibility, due to the vehicles that were there the day before that they may not be able to get to my vehicle this morning or that day. This minute information was very important to me, so I would not have to call them all throughout the day for follow-up as I had done previously. However, they were able to get to my vehicle and Mr. Ray followed up as he said he would. He informed me of what would take place and gave me all the necessary information I needed to move forward. Car was repaired, picked up vehicle. Thanks again Bohn Ford and Mr. Ray for such professional service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150
by 06/29/2021on
Everything went smoothly. I waited and a problem was identified and I was asked if I wanted to have them fix it and I did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 f-350 service
by 04/16/2021on
My experience was overwhelmingly positive. Great communication. Very knowledgeable service writer and excellent Tech!!!!!! THANX!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs
by 03/09/2021on
Great experience. Hate buying a new car but this time it was great. Nick Ourso was knowledgeable and helpful..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Came in to Don Bohn Ford to get a flat fixed
by 08/18/2020on
Really appreciated my service technician Michael. I was in and out in no time with the peace of mind knowing the job was done right, and my car got fully checked also. Thank you Michael and Don Bohn Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Service Team
by 08/13/2020on
The ease with which everything went was professional. Got it in, got it done, got out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bohn Ford Lance Paul robicheaux
by 03/10/2020on
Was a very good experience salesman was great I would recommend Lance Paul robicheaux world's greatest salesman and anybody who's looking for a vehicle should go and see him at Bohn Ford he's a 10 if I could score a hundred I would
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bohn Does Not Follow THrough
by 09/24/2019on
I purchased a used vehicle with a warning light on that I was told it would be fixed. The problem was a faulty tire sensor and the dealership has refused to honor their word after 4 visits to the dealership and numerous calls and texts- THEY DON'T CARE ONE BIT ABOUT THEIR CUSTOMERS
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Car
by 07/29/2019on
Very good service and the employees were very nice and attended to the work that had to be done. It was fast and efficient. Friendly Environment.
Excellent staff
by 07/16/2019on
Bohn Ford not only came down to a great price on the vehicle, they gave me far more than I expected on the trade-in. This lined up everything nicely into a deal I signed that day. No hassle, no stress.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service and Follow-up
by 06/10/2019on
Bohn Ford still gives you a quality job. While getting an oil change and tire rotation my Service Advisor, Terrance Rafferty, kept me abreast of my vehicle’s status. A minor cosmetic problem was handled as well with advice on how they would work with me in the future if it reoccurs. Great service , great employees behind the scenes as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New tires
by 11/04/2018on
I had new tiers installed, I was very satisfied with the service, everyone was very accommodating. I would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fastest deal ever
by 05/06/2018on
Honestly hands down the best dealership around, works well with military. They make you feel like you in if their own when your there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car serviced
by 04/30/2018on
My experience was top notch! From dropping my car off to picking it up the staff was always friendly and accommodating! Melvin, my service writer, was great and took care of everything for me and answered any questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 04/27/2018on
I purchased my 250 Transit from Leson Chevrolet when still in warranty. I am very pleased with my decision to select Don Bohn for service. My two service transactions with Mr. Smiley have been very positive. He is friendly, knowledgeable, and professional -- serves as a very good representative of Don Bohn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Change oil and change blade wiper and shuttle bus driver is excellent job
by 04/27/2018on
I love ford is a nice car I have and if I have done question or car service they taking care on me and I love the driver of shuttle last Wednesday I have a service appointment and shuttle driver is nice and very polite and Michael who taking care on me he said done for Hour my change oil and change blade wiper is very excellent job thank. U Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
