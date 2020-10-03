Bohn Ford

Bohn Ford

3737 Lapalco Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bohn Ford

4.5
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (1)
sales Rating

Bohn Ford Lance Paul robicheaux

by Bar gregoire on 03/10/2020

Was a very good experience salesman was great I would recommend Lance Paul robicheaux world's greatest salesman and anybody who's looking for a vehicle should go and see him at Bohn Ford he's a 10 if I could score a hundred I would

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Came in to Don Bohn Ford to get a flat fixed

by bigeasycat on 08/18/2020

Really appreciated my service technician Michael. I was in and out in no time with the peace of mind knowing the job was done right, and my car got fully checked also. Thank you Michael and Don Bohn Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional Service Team

by Thornwell on 08/13/2020

The ease with which everything went was professional. Got it in, got it done, got out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Bohn Does Not Follow THrough

by Samuel H on 09/24/2019

I purchased a used vehicle with a warning light on that I was told it would be fixed. The problem was a faulty tire sensor and the dealership has refused to honor their word after 4 visits to the dealership and numerous calls and texts- THEY DON'T CARE ONE BIT ABOUT THEIR CUSTOMERS

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Car

by LeonardoDagnino on 07/29/2019

Very good service and the employees were very nice and attended to the work that had to be done. It was fast and efficient. Friendly Environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent staff

by Tim on 07/16/2019

Bohn Ford not only came down to a great price on the vehicle, they gave me far more than I expected on the trade-in. This lined up everything nicely into a deal I signed that day. No hassle, no stress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service and Follow-up

by Winner on 06/10/2019

Bohn Ford still gives you a quality job. While getting an oil change and tire rotation my Service Advisor, Terrance Rafferty, kept me abreast of my vehicle’s status. A minor cosmetic problem was handled as well with advice on how they would work with me in the future if it reoccurs. Great service , great employees behind the scenes as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

New tires

by Jaybird on 11/04/2018

I had new tiers installed, I was very satisfied with the service, everyone was very accommodating. I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fastest deal ever

by butterfly826 on 05/06/2018

Honestly hands down the best dealership around, works well with military. They make you feel like you in if their own when your there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car serviced

by butterfly826 on 04/30/2018

My experience was top notch! From dropping my car off to picking it up the staff was always friendly and accommodating! Melvin, my service writer, was great and took care of everything for me and answered any questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by butterfly826 on 04/27/2018

I purchased my 250 Transit from Leson Chevrolet when still in warranty. I am very pleased with my decision to select Don Bohn for service. My two service transactions with Mr. Smiley have been very positive. He is friendly, knowledgeable, and professional -- serves as a very good representative of Don Bohn.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Change oil and change blade wiper and shuttle bus driver is excellent job

by butterfly826 on 04/27/2018

I love ford is a nice car I have and if I have done question or car service they taking care on me and I love the driver of shuttle last Wednesday I have a service appointment and shuttle driver is nice and very polite and Michael who taking care on me he said done for Hour my change oil and change blade wiper is very excellent job thank. U Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr.

by butterfly826 on 04/26/2018

Melvin McElveen was an excellent service representative. He was very pleasant and knowledgeable. He also kept me informed at all times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bohn Fraud

by Fraud_150 on 03/27/2018

Bohn Ford fraud, purchased "new truck" and come to find out, I'm the 2nd owner. I asked the dealership about the matter and the manager said "it was an error on their part" and "well you bought it". Buyer beware and I guess at bohn you may want to ask to see the carfax before buying a BRAND NEW Truck. Not to mention, my 4 day old truck has 2" of water in the tail light lens and it hasn't even rained or been washed since owning the truck. Service dept said it MAY be covered under warranty, they'll let me know. Very unsatisfied BUYER BEWARE

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

F-150

by Bush23324 on 02/23/2018

I wasn’t going to buy from Bohn Ford again because of a past vehicle I bought however the employees who helped with this purchase definitely made me change my mind. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience and the welcoming hospitality. If I get another vehicle in the future, I’m buying from these guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good dealership

by Wonderpup on 02/17/2018

Great experience, knowledgeable and helpful salesman. They weren't pushy and seemed truly interested in getting us the vehicle we wanted at the price we could afford. We will definitely be back for our next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Help Me Help Me

by MERLIN18 on 01/04/2018

It was an unusual situation. I've been having problems with my Lincoln that the Oklahoma dealership hasn't been able to fix. I drove down to New Orleans and had a complete failure of something on a holiday weekend. Bohn staff worked with me and the Oklahoma folks and did a great job trying to figure out what was going on. Car problems went unresolved but the service they provided was spot on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service, Friendly

by JamesHodgins on 09/01/2017

Always accommodating, the wait is a little long but I know the job will be done right. The temporary waiting area is nice with tv and refreshments.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Could do alittle better

by Nightsky81 on 08/17/2017

They were a little slow to come to my car..I'm disable and standing in the heat isn't good for me.It sames that some one could be waiting for another customer. But over all they did good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2017 F150

by clucius on 07/10/2017

Great Job! did not mess around gave me the best price right off the bat, and sealed the deal that day! Had a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Terrible purchase experience

by RobertH on 06/15/2017

These guys slipped an "options package" into my purchase agreement that we never discussed. It added $1066 to the cost of the 2016 Dodge Charger I purchased. Shame on me for not reading the agreement closely enough but I'll never be back. Buyers beware at Don Bohn Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

videos
about our dealership

Bohn Ford strives to maintain a complete inventory of new Fordvehicles. We want to make the buying experience for our customers easy and hassle free which is why we take pride in being the dealership in the Harvey, Metairie and Slidell area that makes this as simple as possible for you. Please feel free to stop by or contact us to take a test drive with one of our auto experts and see why the vehicles from Ford are so popular.

If a new car isn't in your cards right now, we invite you to browse our hand-picked selection of pre-owned vehicles. Trusted across Harvey, Metairie and Slidell for our immaculate assortment and long-term satisfaction, Bohn Ford is always the right turn to take on your quest for the ultimate used car. To start exploring our envious lineup now, simply visit our easy-to-navigate used car inventory page, online. Or, for a more intimate pre-owned vehicle buying experience visit Bohn Ford in person at 3737 Lapalco Boulevard Harvey, Louisiana.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

