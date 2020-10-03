sales Rating

Bohn Ford fraud, purchased "new truck" and come to find out, I'm the 2nd owner. I asked the dealership about the matter and the manager said "it was an error on their part" and "well you bought it". Buyer beware and I guess at bohn you may want to ask to see the carfax before buying a BRAND NEW Truck. Not to mention, my 4 day old truck has 2" of water in the tail light lens and it hasn't even rained or been washed since owning the truck. Service dept said it MAY be covered under warranty, they'll let me know. Very unsatisfied BUYER BEWARE Read more