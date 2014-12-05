1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought what I thought was a brand new 2011 Ford Escape from this dealer in August 2011. I had questioned the salesperson as to why the car had 300 miles on it already as it sat on the showroom floor. I was told it was because they had brought this car in from an out-of-town dealership on a swap. I fell for it and bought the vehicle. The vehicle came with a 6-month free trial to SiriusXM radio. When I called Sirius to activate the radio I was told that someone else had already activated the radio and that I only had 1 month left on the free trial. They even gave me the name of this person. At this point I became suspicious and decided to spend $35 and get a Carfax on the vehicle. To my shock and surprise, I discovered that the car had actually been delivered straight to Bill Hood Ford in February 2011 from the factory. The whole story about a swap was a bold-faced lie!!! I then called the dealership to try and get the truth. Their response again floored me. They admitted that yes, the vehicle had actually been sold in April to someone else who had driven it home. But apparently the financing fell thru and this person had to return the car after driving it for about a week. Somehow they could legally still sell this now "used" vehicle as "new" because of the financing falling through! All I was hoping for at this point was for them to refund the $35 I had to spend on the Carfax to find out they had lied to me. And you guessed it - they refused to do it! Cocky and arrogant are just a couple of words to describe their attitude. They really tricked me and are now laughing about it! Shame on you Bill Hood Ford! I really trusted your team and look what I got in return! Don't waste your time going to this dealer! Read more