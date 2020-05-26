1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I own a 2010 jeep liberty and about a month after the warranty was up the check engine light came on. I didn't originally buy this car from them but this is the place that I brought the car but I thought a jeep dealership was the best place to bring it to be worked on. It was a late Saturday so I decided to bring it in to a couple of places that could plug it up to a computer to find out the problem. The only thing it would say is that it needed to go to a dealership. I bit of a "Duh" situation there. Basically the equivalent to me going into an after-hours clinic and the Dr's telling me, "You might want to see a Dr." Thanks. They further explained that it was giving them a code that only a dealership would know. Oooh, mystery. It would be exciting if it wasn't so tragic. Anyway, I finally bring it into Ralph Sellers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Hyundai RAM, etc, etc, etc... After hooking it up to the computer they assess that, yes, the car is indeed broken. The computer to be exact, needed to be replaced. They were also told about a horrible smell from inside the cabin. For a week I honestly thought that my son spilled milk on the carpet and it spoiled creating the bad smell. Also the carpet on the passenger side of the car was soaking wet. I leave the car, they order the part, they "fix" the car, they call me to pick up the car, I pay and take the car. Less than a week later... After buying four air fresheners and febreze the carpet to death the check engine light is on again. The car is hesitating and shaking when idle. I bring my son to school and go back to the dealership. I bring it in, they order a part, they "fix" the car, I pick up the car, I pay and take the car. Less than a week later... We vacuum the passenger side with a shop-vac and the carpet in somewhat dry but the SMELL is just as intense. It honestly smells like it getting worse. Then lo and behold the check engine light is on.... Again. I drive back to the shop they take it in the back I wait an hour and ten minutes and guess what happens? A salesman is trolling by, big surprise. "Hi, what are you in for?" I tell him and he says, "Why don't you come up front and look at something new? Youve already been back and forth with this one enough. You know we have those new 2015s." I tell him that if I couldnt afford something new and if I could I would have walked in the front door and toss the keys on the counter. I wouldnt have driven up to the service area in the back and waste time sitting in here in the lounge." He says to me, as if this statement was somehow funny or comforting. "What you trying to rush home for, to watch the stories? You can afford it. I know someones taking care of you." Excuse me? I completely stopped what I was doing and gave him my full attention. I explained to him, CLEARLY, that I work for a living and I wouldnt spend two hours of my time on a 55 mile commute if someone was taking care of me! Also, that he doesn't know anything about me or about sales for that matter if his sales approach to women is to immediately judge them as soon as he meets them. After trying to gloss over the fact that he prejudged me and insulted me he continued to try to sell me something. Excuse me, but no. I wasn't interested in test driving anything and wasn't interested in any new models of jeep since they no longer make the liberty. Then he tries to explain to me that the Jeep Compass is just like the Liberty. Plus, I had already made up my mind that even if I did want to buy something it was not going to be from that guy. He continued to make it clear to me that it would be way too dangerous for my health and my son's health if I continued to drive that car around. The smell alone was probably from something toxic and he didn't want to see anything happen to me because I kept driving that car around... Again, that was great salesmanship there. Back to the actual reason I was in there, the car. The mechanic comes out and told me that the car was acting up because of a loose spark plug. Really? I was very suspicious. I asked him about the mysterious leak and the horrible smell. He says, "Oh, yes. We get those all the time. It's most likely cause by a hose that needs to be changed. That would be about 900 dollars to fix." I then ask him if it something dangerous? He tells me, "No, not really. You can get that fixed whenever." Let that sink in for a minute. "You can get that fixed, whenever." I take the car, I drive the car. The next day, you guessed it. Check engine light is on. Again. My husband, quite by accident decided to check the fluids in the car. Something you would trust a MECHCANIC to do. He checks the radiator and discovers that there is hardly any water in it. What happened to it? Then it dawns on him. At this point I think its safe to guess that the mechanic either didnt care or just didnt know that not having fluid in the radiator was kina major. Since this happened in the middle of winter the car never ran hot. Needless to say I'm not a masochistic and took our car to a different place and got it fixed. This time for real with an actual mechanic that told me what happen to the car and what needs to be fixed. They also told me that I didnt in fact have a loose spark plug but a bad cable that ran to which particular plug I was able to get that done without the hassle of a salesman trying to use scare tactics to sell me a new car or talk down to me in the process. Read more