Customer Reviews of Ralph Sellers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Great Service and Staff
by 05/26/2020on
The sales team at Ralph Sellers where very knowledgeable and helpful regarding the purchase of our new Jeep Wrangler!
Excellent service!!!!
by 01/02/2022on
I bought a second hand Dodge Ram 1500 and needed ir serviced. I called Ralph Sellers and spoke to a young lady by the name of Mandi Roussel. I went in the next morning, had my issue resolved and was 100% satisfied!!! Nandi was the most knowledgeable and informative service associates I have ever felt with! I will be a lifetime customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
⚠️Warning ⚠️ Stop 🛑 Read Read Read
by 12/31/2021on
⚠️Warning ⚠️ Do Not Bring your vehicle here they will scam you with a capital S. This service Department had my vehicle for 48days and my vehicle is still broken, they collected thousands of dollars from my warranty company and also scam me out of pocket money as well, My vehicle was sent back to me with no engine oil, and no coolant, they told me it probably leaked out. Really, Please read the reviews before you decide your choice of shop, I can ensure you this is not the place you want to do business with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 04/08/2020on
Brent Watts was an excellent salesman. He was soft spoken, very attentive, and didn’t rush my decision making. This made me want to buy a car from Ralph Sellers! I am very pleased with the deal we made. Thanks Ralph Sellers.
Best In Class Experience
by 08/15/2018on
Absolutely Best in Class experience! I had the pleasure of working with Scott (salesman) and David (Sales GM) along with the finance guy who I cant remember his name. Nevertheless, skeptical at as most car buyers are, but quickly realized the entire team is there to earn your business. Hassle free buying at best. Went to their competition to start the deal and Im so glad my gut was right. I highly recommend if your looking for a new car to give Ralph Sellers and team a chance at your business. Trust me when I say I wasted time other places, I can assure you had I gone here first, I would have saved a day of complete anxiety and frustration! I have to admit my personal situation (lending and trade in) werent the easiest they have seen im sure, but not only did they make it happen, but they did it with class and were able to offer me what I came into purchase. Thanks Ralph Sellers team for what you do for your customers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 07/07/2018on
Just recently bought a new Jeep with Todd. Great customer service and overall great experience! Highly recommend.
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
by 07/05/2018on
Great place to buy a Jeep! The sales people are knowledgeable and they gave me what I wanted for my trade. Service Department seems to be friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simply the Best
by 06/22/2018on
Bought a new Ram Rebel from Ralph Sellers in Gonzalez LA. Am working in NY so had to take care of the sale process over the phone so I could fly in, pick the truck up and leave immediately to get back to NY. After I had booked my flight (and sold my old truck) Chrysler had a last minute recall which dictated the truck could not be taken off the lot until the part was installed, and to make matters worse, there was no ETA on the part. Needless to say I was in a real bind. My salesman, Scott, was able to locate the part in Dallas, had it hot-shotted in and it was on the truck before I got there from the airport. It is rare now days to find people willing to go the extra mile, but Scott did it in aces! Go to Ralph Sellers and ask for Scott, you can't go wrong, and you won't find better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 05/07/2018on
Justin is awesome to work with. Went above and beyond. Very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
happy
by 07/21/2016on
love my wife's new 2016 jeep cherokee, she blew a tire at 2000 miles so I took it to them and they replaced it at no charge, I all most didn't buy the tire warranty but glad I did, so while sitting there a salesman offered my dad a ride in a new renegade, they made us a great deal on it so we took it home. I then sent a friend there who owned a 2 year old Z71 and he drove home a new dodge ram 4x4 so we're all happy for now
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What Service?!
by 03/25/2015on
I own a 2010 jeep liberty and about a month after the warranty was up the check engine light came on. I didn't originally buy this car from them but this is the place that I brought the car but I thought a jeep dealership was the best place to bring it to be worked on. It was a late Saturday so I decided to bring it in to a couple of places that could plug it up to a computer to find out the problem. The only thing it would say is that it needed to go to a dealership. I bit of a "Duh" situation there. Basically the equivalent to me going into an after-hours clinic and the Dr's telling me, "You might want to see a Dr." Thanks. They further explained that it was giving them a code that only a dealership would know. Oooh, mystery. It would be exciting if it wasn't so tragic. Anyway, I finally bring it into Ralph Sellers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Hyundai RAM, etc, etc, etc... After hooking it up to the computer they assess that, yes, the car is indeed broken. The computer to be exact, needed to be replaced. They were also told about a horrible smell from inside the cabin. For a week I honestly thought that my son spilled milk on the carpet and it spoiled creating the bad smell. Also the carpet on the passenger side of the car was soaking wet. I leave the car, they order the part, they "fix" the car, they call me to pick up the car, I pay and take the car. Less than a week later... After buying four air fresheners and febreze the carpet to death the check engine light is on again. The car is hesitating and shaking when idle. I bring my son to school and go back to the dealership. I bring it in, they order a part, they "fix" the car, I pick up the car, I pay and take the car. Less than a week later... We vacuum the passenger side with a shop-vac and the carpet in somewhat dry but the SMELL is just as intense. It honestly smells like it getting worse. Then lo and behold the check engine light is on.... Again. I drive back to the shop they take it in the back I wait an hour and ten minutes and guess what happens? A salesman is trolling by, big surprise. "Hi, what are you in for?" I tell him and he says, "Why don't you come up front and look at something new? Youve already been back and forth with this one enough. You know we have those new 2015s." I tell him that if I couldnt afford something new and if I could I would have walked in the front door and toss the keys on the counter. I wouldnt have driven up to the service area in the back and waste time sitting in here in the lounge." He says to me, as if this statement was somehow funny or comforting. "What you trying to rush home for, to watch the stories? You can afford it. I know someones taking care of you." Excuse me? I completely stopped what I was doing and gave him my full attention. I explained to him, CLEARLY, that I work for a living and I wouldnt spend two hours of my time on a 55 mile commute if someone was taking care of me! Also, that he doesn't know anything about me or about sales for that matter if his sales approach to women is to immediately judge them as soon as he meets them. After trying to gloss over the fact that he prejudged me and insulted me he continued to try to sell me something. Excuse me, but no. I wasn't interested in test driving anything and wasn't interested in any new models of jeep since they no longer make the liberty. Then he tries to explain to me that the Jeep Compass is just like the Liberty. Plus, I had already made up my mind that even if I did want to buy something it was not going to be from that guy. He continued to make it clear to me that it would be way too dangerous for my health and my son's health if I continued to drive that car around. The smell alone was probably from something toxic and he didn't want to see anything happen to me because I kept driving that car around... Again, that was great salesmanship there. Back to the actual reason I was in there, the car. The mechanic comes out and told me that the car was acting up because of a loose spark plug. Really? I was very suspicious. I asked him about the mysterious leak and the horrible smell. He says, "Oh, yes. We get those all the time. It's most likely cause by a hose that needs to be changed. That would be about 900 dollars to fix." I then ask him if it something dangerous? He tells me, "No, not really. You can get that fixed whenever." Let that sink in for a minute. "You can get that fixed, whenever." I take the car, I drive the car. The next day, you guessed it. Check engine light is on. Again. My husband, quite by accident decided to check the fluids in the car. Something you would trust a MECHCANIC to do. He checks the radiator and discovers that there is hardly any water in it. What happened to it? Then it dawns on him. At this point I think its safe to guess that the mechanic either didnt care or just didnt know that not having fluid in the radiator was kina major. Since this happened in the middle of winter the car never ran hot. Needless to say I'm not a masochistic and took our car to a different place and got it fixed. This time for real with an actual mechanic that told me what happen to the car and what needs to be fixed. They also told me that I didnt in fact have a loose spark plug but a bad cable that ran to which particular plug I was able to get that done without the hassle of a salesman trying to use scare tactics to sell me a new car or talk down to me in the process.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
First time car purchase!
by 06/26/2013on
This was my very first car purchase on my own. I went into the dealership thinking, "if I get pressure, I'm walking right back out to go somewhere else." I was welcomed warmly at the door, received assistance when I wanted it, and no pressure was given to purchase just any car. I told the salesman exactly what I needed and he took his time and showed me 5 different cars and explained the differences in each. My salesman went over all of the paper work and process thoroughly before I even went talk to the finance guy so that I would know exactly what to expect and so I would not be afraid. I got the car I wanted, at the price I wanted and even a lower payment than I was expecting! I will recommend Ralph Sellers to everyone I know! I love my new Elantra!!! Thanks Ralph Sellers!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edmunds Internet Buying Assistance
by 12/13/2010on
While I have bought many vehicles over the years and used Edmunds' as a review source to help my decision making process, I have never used the multiple dealer internet feature to get the best price. I was in need of a diesel powered truck to pull a car trailer with one of my old corvettes to car shows. Initially, I did the research and stomp thru the the lot routines/ this got old fast! I then went back to my old bud Edmunds/ researched the Ford/Chevy?and Ram version and eventually selected the Dodge Ram 2500/ HD, Laramy diesel as my truck of choice. 3 offers to purchase went out to 3 dealers, all of whom responded the same day. Two/ ALstar and Ralph sellers/ called twice and provided point of contacts and the money required. I chose Ralph Sellers because of their openness and the had the color combo I wanted. Plus they made feel at ease when I went to the dealership and met the staff and internet sales rep. We discussed price and options/ I then brought my trade up/ a VW Jetta TDI with 50K/ I got what I wanted on that, we signed the paperwork/ I wrote the check and am quite satisfied with the process and dealer. Will definitely use this process for my next purchase. Oh yes, previously I had been searching for a used truck; however, with the incentives the new 2011 Ram came in at about the same price structure. Way to go Edmunds!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incompetent, deceptive, and disappointing ...
by 07/31/2009on
I found myself entering my last year of school looking for a new vehicle, and the timing of the recent CARS program was too perfect. After a week or two of forethought, I settled on a Dodge Caliber as a capable replacement for my aging 1998 Grand Cherokee (I love JGC's, but it was time to let the old girl go ...). Anyway, I shopped around town and found Ralph Sellers in Gonzales to have great sales prices, so I took a trip over to their showroom and met with their Internet sales manager, PJ. After a pleasant test drive and a solid conversation, I found that although the initial sale price was not as viable, it was a good bit better than the offers I was seeing at other dealers. I asked PJ to check on a Chrysler Loyalty coupon my family held that would have taken another 1000 off of the price from the two program bonuses I was looking at. He told me he would check in the morning and get back with me. ... Two days passed, and I finally decided to walk in and speak with him again. They drug their feet for an hour and did not sit with me until it was apparent I was a low profile customer, despite the fact that I was willing to pay in full and met all requirements. He ran the numbers, told me everything was good, and then walked out. After 30 minutes, what appeared to be an argument, and him returning to show me how great a deal I might get ... He proceeded to explain to me that Mr. Sellers was refusing to honor the CARS program as he was nervous about getting money back ... As apologetic as PJ was, I could not shake the sense that they were jerking me around ... I was offered a paltry 2K for a trade in on my Jeep in the hopes I could still get the certificate awarded ... The worst feeling in the world is having a number, preparing to pay for your vehicle, and having the dealer deny you just as you are reaching for the account #'s. Rather than wait for them to get back to me, I decided to drive back into Baton Rouge to Sallsbury Dodge where I got a better vehicle, a better price, and once my dealer Pete was on it, got done and into my new Caliber in less than 5 hours total. Ralph Sellers Dodge was sorely disappointing, look elsewhere instead where people won't hide behind a guise of being a family business to draw in local customers. Shop smarter, and you will find someone who will treat you well.
