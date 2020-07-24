VIP STATUS!
by 07/24/2020on
DEFINITELY one of the best experiences I've had in buying a car.Ty (Tyrus Cobb) was beyond easy going, definitely aggressive in helping me through the process. The treatment there was beyond awesome. #100% Recommended #PorschePanamera
Friendly and Fun People
by 07/07/2016on
Really enjoyed my experience with the sales team. They treated me like family. Mike and Donald were class acts and full of energy. They pumped me up! And now, I have a new Honda Accord to tote around town. Thanks guys!