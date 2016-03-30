Farmerville Motors
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Farmerville Motors
2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Buying Cars from the Best!
by 03/30/2016on
We have purchased 2 new vehicles (SUV and Truck) from Farmerville Motors in Farmerville, Louisiana in the past 12 months. The service we received from everyone at this dealership was outstanding. With each purchase, they went out of their way to see that we received exactly what we wanted in our vehicles. This dealership knows how to SERVE their customers!!!!! We'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Sincere and Honest Folks
by 04/10/2013on
Farmerville Motors represents something that many dealerships lack these days - integrity. They have so much repeat customers because they deliver honest, friendly and helpful service and sales. Best dealership in NE Louisiana!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
0 new, 49 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership