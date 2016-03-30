5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We have purchased 2 new vehicles (SUV and Truck) from Farmerville Motors in Farmerville, Louisiana in the past 12 months. The service we received from everyone at this dealership was outstanding. With each purchase, they went out of their way to see that we received exactly what we wanted in our vehicles. This dealership knows how to SERVE their customers!!!!! We'll be back! Read more