It’s always a good experience at Marler Ford. I always feel good about having my truck worked on by the mechanics there. I like all the employees I came in contact with, everyone was nice and professional but I think the world of Josh Gauthreaux he is the one I always ask for. He is a mechanic I trust and know he will take care of me while visiting the truck hospital (marler ford)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My car broke down in Shreveport just a couple miles from Ford dealership which we had it towed to on. Wednesday morning. Was told they would do diagnostics on Thursday and call us. This did not happen until late Friday. We were called at 5:45 and told we needed a new motor which would cost $6500. We decided that we wanted to have the work done at Marler which is near our house and that we've always used for service. Marler sent tow truck to get our car. They decided that it seemed to be a computer issue rather than motor which ended up being the case. So grateful for their knowledge and honesty. They did a great job.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Bought a truck from Dennis. I live in Houston, TX. We spoke and completed the deal over the series of several days with texts and phone calls. The whole experience was EASY and the pricing and promises were delivered as promised without hiding anything or fine print. Loved the experience.
1 Comments