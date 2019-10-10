service Rating

My car broke down in Shreveport just a couple miles from Ford dealership which we had it towed to on. Wednesday morning. Was told they would do diagnostics on Thursday and call us. This did not happen until late Friday. We were called at 5:45 and told we needed a new motor which would cost $6500. We decided that we wanted to have the work done at Marler which is near our house and that we've always used for service. Marler sent tow truck to get our car. They decided that it seemed to be a computer issue rather than motor which ended up being the case. So grateful for their knowledge and honesty. They did a great job. Read more