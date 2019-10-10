Marler Ford

22077 Hwy 167, Dry Prong, LA 71423
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Marler Ford

4.8
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
service Rating

Service

by Michael on 10/10/2019

Always pleasant and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

9 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Marlar Ford

by REBECCA on 12/29/2019

Went in for a oil change & was there for more than an hour. I had a 1:15 appointment & didn’t leave until after 2:30.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Trustworthy

by BennyNor on 09/03/2018

It’s always a good experience at Marler Ford. I always feel good about having my truck worked on by the mechanics there. I like all the employees I came in contact with, everyone was nice and professional but I think the world of Josh Gauthreaux he is the one I always ask for. He is a mechanic I trust and know he will take care of me while visiting the truck hospital (marler ford)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service experience

by Bonnie1 on 09/02/2018

Made an appointment for service at Marler ford and was very happy with their technicians work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great prices

by LakeDweller24 on 04/26/2018

Reasonable prices, very friendly staff. Only reason I didn't rate 5 stars is because it took a while. I waited for the vehicle while they changed the oil and it took about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Saved us lots of money with right diagnosis

by BryanBunt on 09/02/2017

My car broke down in Shreveport just a couple miles from Ford dealership which we had it towed to on. Wednesday morning. Was told they would do diagnostics on Thursday and call us. This did not happen until late Friday. We were called at 5:45 and told we needed a new motor which would cost $6500. We decided that we wanted to have the work done at Marler which is near our house and that we've always used for service. Marler sent tow truck to get our car. They decided that it seemed to be a computer issue rather than motor which ended up being the case. So grateful for their knowledge and honesty. They did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by ChadPoole on 03/17/2017

I went in to have my F250 serviced. The guys serviced my truck and found a few things that needed attention. Marler took good care of my truck and gave me great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by DynamoFrog on 10/05/2015

Bought a truck from Dennis. I live in Houston, TX. We spoke and completed the deal over the series of several days with texts and phone calls. The whole experience was EASY and the pricing and promises were delivered as promised without hiding anything or fine print. Loved the experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nice, but very limited inventory.

by Mimix6 on 05/24/2014

Sales people very friendly but inventory is limited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
30 cars in stock
30 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
17 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
4 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
