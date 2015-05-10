Marler Ford
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Marler Ford
2 sales Reviews
sales Rating
Great Experience
by 10/05/2015on
Bought a truck from Dennis. I live in Houston, TX. We spoke and completed the deal over the series of several days with texts and phone calls. The whole experience was EASY and the pricing and promises were delivered as promised without hiding anything or fine print. Loved the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Nice, but very limited inventory.
by 05/24/2014on
Sales people very friendly but inventory is limited.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
