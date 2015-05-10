Skip to main content
Marler Ford

22077 Hwy 167, Dry Prong, LA 71423
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Marler Ford

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by DynamoFrog on 10/05/2015

Bought a truck from Dennis. I live in Houston, TX. We spoke and completed the deal over the series of several days with texts and phone calls. The whole experience was EASY and the pricing and promises were delivered as promised without hiding anything or fine print. Loved the experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice, but very limited inventory.

by Mimix6 on 05/24/2014

Sales people very friendly but inventory is limited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
