Wray Ford

2851 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Wray Ford

11 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and friendly knowledgeable staff

by Kmitchell160 on 06/02/2016

This was the second car I have bought from this dealership in the last 6 months. Karen Tynan sold me a 2016 Escape, and I just purchased the 2016 Focus for my son. The entire staff was knowledgeable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Great Great

by lawless1212 on 12/03/2015

Larry was a FANTASTIC salesman, he answered any and all the questions I had. I will definitely be back and will definitely be recommending him to friends and family looking to make a purchase with Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wray ford experience

by Cjones29 on 12/01/2015

Service was top notch and very helpful will continue to give all my business to wray ford. Best experience I've had with buying a car. Made all the paperwork quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by sophnick on 12/01/2015

This was my first experience purchasing a car over the internet and Karen Tynan was extremely helpful. I already have one Ford Focus I purchased for my son and knew I wanted one for my daughter. Karen made the entire process easy and ensured I had all the rebates and discounts for which I was eligible. She even contacted me after purchasing the car and found a rebate for which I was entitled. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wray Ford Purchase

by bugenius on 09/28/2015

The staff at Wray Ford was very personable and extremely helpful. There was no pressure at all, just a very helpful group of people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Dealer for Life

by Mailman1721 on 09/22/2015

We just purchased a Ford F150 XLT Sport. This is the 3rd vehicle we have bought from Wray Ford in the past 12 years. If that is not an indication of excellent service and a great staff than anything else I could write would be a waste of time. I WILL use Wray Ford again and do recommend them to anyone in search of a new ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford escspe

by Katabor73 on 09/02/2015

Built car online. Came to wray ford and built same car and ordered! Got car in 6 weeks! Awesome incentives and rebates! Cool car! Thanks for wonderful experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Bsasbell on 08/10/2015

I purchased a Ford Escape, the sales person was very helpful and friendly. The service was great and we did not wait very long from the time we test drove to the time we drive off the lot with the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wray Ford respects you as a customer

by racylady on 08/06/2015

One of the reasons I purchased my new vehicle at Wray ford is because I had brought in my older ford, and they were so professional and helpful. I felt like they appreciated my business, even though I hadn't bought my older one there. I have already recommended them to my friends. And every time I go in with my new one, I'm always treated with respect - like they appreciate me. Diana Bosco

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast service, Trustworthy & friendly people!

by Sister3975 on 08/06/2015

Fast service, friendly people, and a comfortable environment. Loved the helpful people, made me trust them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great product and service

by SamVanni on 08/02/2015

Salesman and all of the staff did an excellent job at making the experience a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
