Wray Ford
Customer Reviews of Wray Ford
Great service and friendly knowledgeable staff
by 06/02/2016on
This was the second car I have bought from this dealership in the last 6 months. Karen Tynan sold me a 2016 Escape, and I just purchased the 2016 Focus for my son. The entire staff was knowledgeable and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Great Great
by 12/03/2015on
Larry was a FANTASTIC salesman, he answered any and all the questions I had. I will definitely be back and will definitely be recommending him to friends and family looking to make a purchase with Ford.
Wray ford experience
by 12/01/2015on
Service was top notch and very helpful will continue to give all my business to wray ford. Best experience I've had with buying a car. Made all the paperwork quick and easy
Great Experience
by 12/01/2015on
This was my first experience purchasing a car over the internet and Karen Tynan was extremely helpful. I already have one Ford Focus I purchased for my son and knew I wanted one for my daughter. Karen made the entire process easy and ensured I had all the rebates and discounts for which I was eligible. She even contacted me after purchasing the car and found a rebate for which I was entitled. Great experience.
Wray Ford Purchase
by 09/28/2015on
The staff at Wray Ford was very personable and extremely helpful. There was no pressure at all, just a very helpful group of people.
My Dealer for Life
by 09/22/2015on
We just purchased a Ford F150 XLT Sport. This is the 3rd vehicle we have bought from Wray Ford in the past 12 years. If that is not an indication of excellent service and a great staff than anything else I could write would be a waste of time. I WILL use Wray Ford again and do recommend them to anyone in search of a new ride.
Ford escspe
by 09/02/2015on
Built car online. Came to wray ford and built same car and ordered! Got car in 6 weeks! Awesome incentives and rebates! Cool car! Thanks for wonderful experience!
Great customer service
by 08/10/2015on
I purchased a Ford Escape, the sales person was very helpful and friendly. The service was great and we did not wait very long from the time we test drove to the time we drive off the lot with the vehicle.
Wray Ford respects you as a customer
by 08/06/2015on
One of the reasons I purchased my new vehicle at Wray ford is because I had brought in my older ford, and they were so professional and helpful. I felt like they appreciated my business, even though I hadn't bought my older one there. I have already recommended them to my friends. And every time I go in with my new one, I'm always treated with respect - like they appreciate me. Diana Bosco
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast service, Trustworthy & friendly people!
by 08/06/2015on
Fast service, friendly people, and a comfortable environment. Loved the helpful people, made me trust them!
Great product and service
by 08/02/2015on
Salesman and all of the staff did an excellent job at making the experience a pleasure.
