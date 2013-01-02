Team Honda
Customer Reviews of Team Honda
Rude
by 02/01/2013on
Hard to say much more than it's a showroom full of [non-permissible content removed], and rude sales manager.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service!!!!
by 06/23/2011on
The experience at Team Honda was fantastic!! I purchased a 2011 Honda Pilot EX and everyone was great. It's the 2nd Honda that I have purchased and look forward to doing future business with Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Took my business elsewhere!
by 06/01/2011on
I was extremely disappointed in the customer service from Team Honda. I had been dealing with one saleman for a couple weeks after totaling my car. When I went up there to talk numbers, etc... I dealt with an older, & rude man-- Lester. He was extremely rude, and not interested in trying to sale a car. He told me and my boyfriend he didn't play games when it came to a car, and also told us he wouldn't come off a price of a VP Honda Civic. VP= Value package. Bottom of the line as far as the Civic is concerned. We got home, & found the same car online for 3K less than the sticker price on the car. Needless to say, I don't play games when I buy a vehicle, & Lester didn't sell me a car. I purchased my brand new 2012 Honda Civic from another honda dealer around Baton Rouge with better customer service. I couldn't be any happier!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Their Loss, I Won't Be Back!!
by 03/27/2011on
I went to Team Honda today looking for a CRV-EX-L. I told the salesman that I planned on making a decision on the car within the week. I found the vehicle that I liked and asked him to get a price for it before I left. His reply was, "Are you going to buy today?" I reminded him that I was not planning on purchasing until the following week. I wanted time to review all of my notes and descriptions of the two vehicles that I was considering purchasing, a CRV or a Subaru Outback. His response was that if I was not purchasing today then it would require a long wait for me to get the information I wanted. He suggested that I call him the following week. My reply was that it would be hard to make a decision without knowing the price. That didn't seem to make any difference. Maybe he thought that a woman shopping alone could not buy a car.....I have news for him, I could have paid for it that very afternoon if I so desired! Too bad for Team Honda, they just lost a sale.....hooray for Subaru.....Honda's loss was their gain! I wouldn't buy a car from Team Honda if they sold it to me for $1000.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very Easy Purchase
by 03/18/2011on
We purchased a Odyssey Touring Elite from our salesman Daniel Melkild and it was the easiest purchase I ever made. My wife called him on a Friday we came in on Saturday and drove away on Monday. We live 60 miles from the dealership and I would drive 100 to buy from them again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time Using the Internet to Purchase a vehicle
by 07/22/2010on
I suggest that everyone do their homework before making a purchase. There are incentives available and good advice to take advantage of. This actually was the best car purchasing experience I've ever been through. The process took less than 2 hours, although I had visited the dealerships website and store a few times before making my final decison. Having the best available price and knowing that you are paying what everyone is paying for the same vehicle is SO important. All of the sales people and personnel that I came in contact with were great and full of alot of knowledge and wisdom. The purchase was for my daughters first car. They explained all of the Pro's and Con's. It is great to know that like everything eles it would have some con's, but that's with everything, Honesty is the best policy. This was my first time to use the internet to purchase a vehicle. Definitely the best way to go. Team Honda and their staff made the entire purchase simple, not hours of negotiating at the dealership. Very nice Experience with Team Honda and I love the fact that they care.
Sleezy sleezy sleezy
by 04/26/2010on
Nothing but stereotypical car salesmen at Team Honda! They don't know jack squat about the cars they are selling, and they try and pressure you into paying a premium (right now!) for the H badge. They have dealer markup on every car on the lot. Don't bother going to this Honda dealer, go straight to [another dealership] up on Airline Highway. The difference is night-and-day.
I walked out
by 03/23/2010on
I am pretty sure that Team Honda trains its staff to be as vague as possible when discussing sales, to tell the customer whatever it seems like they need to hear, and to never give a definite price unless the customer has a pen in hand to sign the final paperwork. My experience there was terrible. They completely filled the stereotype of the car salesman that makes people not want to buy new cars. I will never go back.