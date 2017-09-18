Robinson Brothers Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Robinson Brothers Ford Lincoln
Money First Customer Last Attitude rude sales manager
by 09/18/2017on
I hesitated going here in the first place since I've bought 6 new Fords since 2011 and Robinson Brothers had higher prices than the dealer I bought the vehicles from 2011 and 2012 F150 from All Star, 2014 F150 from Lamarque, 2015 sho from Supreme, 2016 Lariat from Sterling and now a beautiful 2017 Fusion Sport from Terrebonne. So against my better judgement I went to RB to look at a Fusion Sport since the 2 had Hollingsworth did not have the drive assistance package. I was considering purchasing the Fusion Sport on RB's lot. During negotiations the sales manager questioned my integrity which I found very insulting. My mother told me not to say anything ugly about someone so I won't post my option of this sales manager. Needless to say I'll never step foot on RB's lot again. You would think they would be happy that someone was interested in a car that has been sitting on their lot for 400 days. All's cool though I have that beautiful 17 Ruby Red Sport from Terrebonne Ford for several hundred dollars cheaper than RB's quote sitting under my carport and didn't have to deal with any bs like at RB definitely had the money first customer last attitude.
4 hours I will never get back
by 11/21/2013on
I submitted all my info online before I went to speed up the process. I had bought 2 trucks in the past from RBF. Finance manager kept giving me the run around so after 4 long hours of bull and a very insulting offer on my trade(1500) I left and went to New Roads Motors who gave me what my trade was worth(6700) and no run around. I now have the truck I want at a great deal. No thanks to RBF.
Best Experience Ever
by 03/02/2013on
In all my years of purchasing vehicles, this was the best ever!!! From salesperson, Anthony B., finance manager Joe P. They went above and beyond to make the selection and purchase of my MKX by far the most pleasant experience I have ever had. Love my MKX; everyone should own one and everyone should experience Robinson Brothers.
[violative content deleted] in every way!
by 07/07/2011on
The finance manager, Joe, screwed up EVERY bit of paper work. He put all warranties and even ownership of the $30,000 vehicle I bought and am paying for under my co-signers name. When the issue was recognized 2 days after the sale I went to them and they refused to even consider changing things other than the extended warranty and they would only change that for a $75 fee. I even spoke to Mr. Savage, the business manage, and he would do nothing to correct their mistakes. Foo on you! You do not care about your customers, but we do have a voice.
Excellent Sales experience!
by 08/23/2010on
WOW! What a great experience. My 18 year old son needed a car for school. We purchased a Ford Fusion with me as the co-signer so that he could establish a credit history. We got a GREAT price on the Fusion and decided to get an extended warranty and prepaid for the next 4 years of scheduled maintenance. I wanted to have the maintence pre-paid so that 18 YO would actually get it done. Dustin White, our salesman, took us through each step, took his time to explain each transaction and was very professional. I can recommend Dustin White for anyone wanting a Ford. There was even a Mustang club meeting there that day on a Saturday morning, so got to enjoy looking at the classic Mustangs and ate hamburgers, hot dogs and snow cones. I will say it was the most enjoyable car buying experience I have ever had.
Robinson Bros - A Surreal Experience
by 05/11/2008on
Why surreal? When was the last time I went into a car dealership and was tended to by a professional (female) sales person who knew her product very well. She and her sales manager were easy to deal with on price, but since they had an internet special at the time, I was happy to pay that with no further negotiations. That price was right at invoice. Even the finance manager was a pleasure to work with. I've have horrid experiences in the past with the FM, but this time it wasn't bad. He offered us what he had to offer us with no pressure. And the best part NO ADD ONS to this deal. I didn't even have to demand that he remove this and that on the invoice - you know, the $300 wash job. I was shocked. The extended warranty pricing was about $1200 less than usual so we did pick that up, but again there was no pressure to do so. It was just offered as a special. I am one very satisfied customer.
