Why surreal? When was the last time I went into a car dealership and was tended to by a professional (female) sales person who knew her product very well. She and her sales manager were easy to deal with on price, but since they had an internet special at the time, I was happy to pay that with no further negotiations. That price was right at invoice. Even the finance manager was a pleasure to work with. I've have horrid experiences in the past with the FM, but this time it wasn't bad. He offered us what he had to offer us with no pressure. And the best part NO ADD ONS to this deal. I didn't even have to demand that he remove this and that on the invoice - you know, the $300 wash job. I was shocked. The extended warranty pricing was about $1200 less than usual so we did pick that up, but again there was no pressure to do so. It was just offered as a special. I am one very satisfied customer. Read more