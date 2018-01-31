1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am livid and feel taken advantage of by Brian Harris BMW in Baton Rouge. Three weeks after the purchase, the finance manger, Steve, calls to inform me that he made a mistake and that I owed 2K in sales tax - whoa!! How can that be Steve? Well, I thought your traded 2011 car was financed and not leased and therefore the tax credit was revoked - you owe it. Hmmmm, you mean to tell me that everyone involved in the three hours I was there knew the car was a lease being turned in except you, the finance manager? And youre telling me this is not uncommon? Yes, that is correct. Steve, I turned in a 2011 for a 2011, didnt you think I was being ripped off if indeed I had turned in a financed car? I would not know that and YOU should have noticed the sales tax. Also, It is written in the contract that if there are any additional taxes or fees the customer is responsible. But the Tax and Title were written into the contract???? There are no checks in place to make sure this doesnt happen? Well, It happens and I hate making these phone calls. Sounds very suspicious and a terrible way to conduct business. (Steve sounding testy) You want a new contract then? It was your mistake and I do not think I should have to pay 2K for something you say is an "oversight" on your part. A deal was made and now I owe 2K more. He now says you guys approved the new contact and I will be paying more monthly. After talking to several colleagues/friends not one of them thinks this is an equitable way to conduct business, especially for such a brand as BMW. According to Steve the finance manger, the above is not an uncommon oversight. Read more