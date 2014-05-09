Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. All Star Chevrolet Baton Rouge

All Star Chevrolet Baton Rouge

Visit dealer’s website 
11377 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
closed
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of All Star Chevrolet Baton Rouge

8 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Survey

by Clare4lsu on 09/05/2014

I absolutely loved my experience at AllStar Chevrolet. The person that helped me was Bruce D. and he was a very sweet man. He helped me find a great car when I thought that it was impossible. He even picked me up at my home and brought me to the dealership because I did not have a ride to get there. This is by far the best experience that I have ever had than any other dealership. The process in getting the car was a very quick, I had called a couple days earlier inquiring and letting him know that I wanted to get a car and he got back with me promptly. Next thing I know, I was driving off in a very cute and brand new 2014 Chevrolet Cruze! He was also training another salesman during the process and that person was also very very sweet. Everyone that I came in contact with at AllStar Chevrolet was very friendly! I would definitely recommend anyone to buy a vehicle from all Star Chevrolet because they will have a great experience. I love my new car!! Thank you so much Bruce...you rock!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by Mary_Ellen225 on 08/27/2014

The experience was professional and easy. This was my 2nd used car purchase from All Star and I will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Impala survey

by Martha3264_ on 08/06/2014

Kimiko G. went out of her way to make sure that I got the right car for me. She was very patient with me, I was so undecided. But she new from the beginning which car I should get and she was right!! I love my new Impala!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My truck

by Newtruckdriver on 07/07/2014

Daniel A. Is very professional salesman. Eddie B. is very helpful and professional Jake in finance has a great sense of humor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer/Purchaser

by Irvrie on 06/21/2014

The sales lady name Kayla was very professional, friendly, knowlegable about the trucks and cars on the lot. She was able to answer all of the questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chevy Cruze Purchase

by dfisher29 on 09/27/2013

All Star Chevrolet in Baton Rouge has a great team and the service I received was amazing. I will continue to buy my vehicles from All Star

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 Impala Purchase

by ppersick on 06/19/2013

We had a great experience while purchasing our new Impala. Everyone involved was courteous, attentive and informed. We will definitely be repeat customers and recommend the dealer to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Experience

by Froggy1947 on 05/31/2013

I am extremely satisfied with my sales experience at All Star Chevrolet in Baton Rouge I am a repeat customer thanks to their courteous personnel and great deals. Their people are the best. I highly recommend everyone to consider the All Star Sites for their next vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
69 cars in stock
0 new69 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Tahoe
Chevrolet Tahoe
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Blazer
Chevrolet Blazer
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for