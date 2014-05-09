5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I absolutely loved my experience at AllStar Chevrolet. The person that helped me was Bruce D. and he was a very sweet man. He helped me find a great car when I thought that it was impossible. He even picked me up at my home and brought me to the dealership because I did not have a ride to get there. This is by far the best experience that I have ever had than any other dealership. The process in getting the car was a very quick, I had called a couple days earlier inquiring and letting him know that I wanted to get a car and he got back with me promptly. Next thing I know, I was driving off in a very cute and brand new 2014 Chevrolet Cruze! He was also training another salesman during the process and that person was also very very sweet. Everyone that I came in contact with at AllStar Chevrolet was very friendly! I would definitely recommend anyone to buy a vehicle from all Star Chevrolet because they will have a great experience. I love my new car!! Thank you so much Bruce...you rock!!! Read more