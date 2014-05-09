All Star Chevrolet Baton Rouge
Customer Reviews of All Star Chevrolet Baton Rouge
Survey
by 09/05/2014on
I absolutely loved my experience at AllStar Chevrolet. The person that helped me was Bruce D. and he was a very sweet man. He helped me find a great car when I thought that it was impossible. He even picked me up at my home and brought me to the dealership because I did not have a ride to get there. This is by far the best experience that I have ever had than any other dealership. The process in getting the car was a very quick, I had called a couple days earlier inquiring and letting him know that I wanted to get a car and he got back with me promptly. Next thing I know, I was driving off in a very cute and brand new 2014 Chevrolet Cruze! He was also training another salesman during the process and that person was also very very sweet. Everyone that I came in contact with at AllStar Chevrolet was very friendly! I would definitely recommend anyone to buy a vehicle from all Star Chevrolet because they will have a great experience. I love my new car!! Thank you so much Bruce...you rock!!!
Excellent Service
by 08/27/2014on
The experience was professional and easy. This was my 2nd used car purchase from All Star and I will be back.
2017 Impala survey
by 08/06/2014on
Kimiko G. went out of her way to make sure that I got the right car for me. She was very patient with me, I was so undecided. But she new from the beginning which car I should get and she was right!! I love my new Impala!!
My truck
by 07/07/2014on
Daniel A. Is very professional salesman. Eddie B. is very helpful and professional Jake in finance has a great sense of humor
Customer/Purchaser
by 06/21/2014on
The sales lady name Kayla was very professional, friendly, knowlegable about the trucks and cars on the lot. She was able to answer all of the questions I had.
Chevy Cruze Purchase
by 09/27/2013on
All Star Chevrolet in Baton Rouge has a great team and the service I received was amazing. I will continue to buy my vehicles from All Star
2014 Impala Purchase
by 06/19/2013on
We had a great experience while purchasing our new Impala. Everyone involved was courteous, attentive and informed. We will definitely be repeat customers and recommend the dealer to everyone.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 05/31/2013on
I am extremely satisfied with my sales experience at All Star Chevrolet in Baton Rouge I am a repeat customer thanks to their courteous personnel and great deals. Their people are the best. I highly recommend everyone to consider the All Star Sites for their next vehicle purchase.
