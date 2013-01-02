5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I suggest that everyone do their homework before making a purchase. There are incentives available and good advice to take advantage of. This actually was the best car purchasing experience I've ever been through. The process took less than 2 hours, although I had visited the dealerships website and store a few times before making my final decison. Having the best available price and knowing that you are paying what everyone is paying for the same vehicle is SO important. All of the sales people and personnel that I came in contact with were great and full of alot of knowledge and wisdom. The purchase was for my daughters first car. They explained all of the Pro's and Con's. It is great to know that like everything eles it would have some con's, but that's with everything, Honesty is the best policy. This was my first time to use the internet to purchase a vehicle. Definitely the best way to go. Team Honda and their staff made the entire purchase simple, not hours of negotiating at the dealership. Very nice Experience with Team Honda and I love the fact that they care. Read more