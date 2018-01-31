Customer Reviews of Brian Harris BMW
Great BMW Buying Experience
by 01/31/2018on
Purchased a new BMW today at Brian Harris and everyone was great! They made the buying experience very enjoyable and even explained all the features of my vehicle. I would highly recommend them to anyone purchasing a BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing BMW Service
by 09/22/2016on
From the moment I stepped foot into the BMW Dealership I was welcomed as if I was the only customer in the building! The whole staff worked with me making certain I was 100% pleased with the price, service, atmosphere, just everything! There is no doubt I will not return for my next vehicle and I intend persuade others to shop at Brian Harris BMW. Thank you Jason, Lance, Fred and Reubin for making me a HAPPY customer.
red carpet treatment
by 09/20/2016on
my husband and I are veterans of the USN. when I tell you Reuben Hyde treated us with 5 star treatment, I mean it! enjoyed my experience with Reuben and Brian Harris. we are now apart of the BMW family and we're loving it. I will sending all my friends and family their way!
Sweet Deal
by 09/19/2016on
I just bought my 1st BMW 5 at Brian Harris. My Salesperson is Reuben Hyde. My experience with Reuben was out of this world. He's very professional, personal and witty at the same time. He took really good care of me and was very patient. He came in on his day off to take care of my personal needs. The time he spent with me was very appreciated. I'm very grateful and will tell everyone about the great service I received at Brian Harris BMW of Baton Rouge.
7 months to buy a CPO
by 09/06/2016on
I live outside of Houston and was looking to replace my 2008 BMW. I found the perfect car online at Brian Harris BMW. I was put in touch with Ruben Hyde and discovered that the car had just been included in the airbag recall. This meant that it couldn't be legally sold by the dealership. Ruben and I stayed in touch until the airbag was received and installed 7 months later. A day trip later, and less than 90 minutes at the dealership, my trade in was done and I was on the road in my perfect CPO. Thanks Ruben Hyde and Brian Harris BMW.
Rueban Hyde is the man!
by 08/08/2016on
I live in Houston and when it comes to car dealerships, I have plenty of options. After several negative experiences in Houston, I searched online and found the exact certified pre-owned vehicle and price point I was looking for at Brian Harris BMW. Expecting the same run around, I was not optimistic when anticipating another potential car buying experience. I was pleasantly surprised to experience just the opposite when I met Rueban Hyde. The professional attention and customer service I received from Rueban was impeccable. He promised no hidden fees and there were none. In fact, the vehicle was actually in stock at the dealership as stated online and not just bait designed to reel customers in. Because I live in Houston, I could not get to the dealership for a few days so Rueban allowed my brother, who lives locally, to see and test drive the vehicle on my behalf. Once I settled on the purchase, there were a few minor touch-ups needed on my X1. Instead of handing me over to the Service Department, Rueban coordinated and provided oversight of all service appointments. Financing was also a breeze. I got the interest rate and payment promised based on my credit score with no strong arming from the Finance Department. They made arrangements to register my vehicle in Texas so all I had to do was drive over to the Texas Motor Vehicle Office and pick up my Texas plates and paid no additional fees. Rueban Hyde presented a great upfront experience that led to the purchase of my BMW X1 from Brian Harris BMW and I love it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 07/21/2016on
I bought a 2009 BMW 328i from Brian Harris BMW and could not be happier with the service I received. The entire staff was friendly and helpful with answering and questions we had. Our salesman, Lance Faucheux, was very helpful and really made the entire process quick and easy. I would highly recommend this dealership.
My 2016 Purchase Experience
by 07/16/2016on
I was very please with the time and attention I received during my purchase experience. Mr. Reuben Hyde took his time to answer all of my questions and went above and beyond to ensure I understood the entire process.
The best service ever, Reuben Hyde is great!
by 07/09/2016on
After many weeks of car searching and test driving cars, I found a superb car salesman. He responded to all of my need and wants in a genuine, pleasing manner. His knowledge of cars, especially BMW's was astounding. I highly recommend anyone purchasing a vehicle to see him first.
Feeling Duped
by 05/29/2014on
I am livid and feel taken advantage of by Brian Harris BMW in Baton Rouge. Three weeks after the purchase, the finance manger, Steve, calls to inform me that he made a mistake and that I owed 2K in sales tax - whoa!! How can that be Steve? Well, I thought your traded 2011 car was financed and not leased and therefore the tax credit was revoked - you owe it. Hmmmm, you mean to tell me that everyone involved in the three hours I was there knew the car was a lease being turned in except you, the finance manager? And youre telling me this is not uncommon? Yes, that is correct. Steve, I turned in a 2011 for a 2011, didnt you think I was being ripped off if indeed I had turned in a financed car? I would not know that and YOU should have noticed the sales tax. Also, It is written in the contract that if there are any additional taxes or fees the customer is responsible. But the Tax and Title were written into the contract???? There are no checks in place to make sure this doesnt happen? Well, It happens and I hate making these phone calls. Sounds very suspicious and a terrible way to conduct business. (Steve sounding testy) You want a new contract then? It was your mistake and I do not think I should have to pay 2K for something you say is an "oversight" on your part. A deal was made and now I owe 2K more. He now says you guys approved the new contact and I will be paying more monthly. After talking to several colleagues/friends not one of them thinks this is an equitable way to conduct business, especially for such a brand as BMW. According to Steve the finance manger, the above is not an uncommon oversight.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Always Demand a Car-Fax Report!!
by 01/04/2011on
I purchased a 2007 BMW 525I for my daughter in March 2007. When we traded the vehicle sometime later at Toyota of Slidell, we discovered much to my anger and dissapointment that the Vehicle had Been Wrecked and as they said " poorly repaired" Now mind you thaat this was a "Certified Pre-Owned" One Owner, Pristine Condition Vehicle or at least that was was what we were told by Brian Harris Staff. When I asked to get a car-fax, they talked me out of it saying it would cost me and there was no need since the car had Never Been Wrecked. The car-fax I got at Toyota of Slidell indicated in fact that the Vehicle had Two State Police Entries indicating that the Vehicle had been involved in 1 and possibly 2 accidents with damage. Now mind you that the vehicle history report provided me by Brian Harris on this same vehicle shows No History of Accidents, Body Work, or anything other than Normal maintenance. I contacted Mr Henry Sharp at BH BMW and asked him to refund a 'small portion" of my purchase price due to the "true condition " of the car being "misrepresented" he refused and only gave me Trade in value. Didnt seem interested in me or the facts I had uncovered regarding the vehicle. I filed a claim with the State Attorney General"s Office which was also "ignored by Mr Sharp" Let the Buyer Beware! Always Demand a car-fax no matter what any sales people tell you about a vehicle's "condition". Dont get a Bimmer Bummer like I did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Deplorable Sales/Service
by 09/11/2009on
Brian Harris BMW is a good example why there should be multiple brand dealers in a market, as it would ensure the survival of the fittest, instead of the survival of the [violative content deleted]. After buying a new BMW, I realized it just wasn't the right car for me. I tried to work with Brian Harris to return the BMW and buy another vehicle the dealership group sold. Their response: they simply didn't even want to return phone calls or emails to try to assist. You show me a dealership that doesn't want to sell a second car to a customer and I'll show you a dealership that ought to be out of business.