Walker Honda
Customer Reviews of Walker Honda
great used truck buy at walker honda
by 02/18/2013on
purchased a 2005 tahoe 12/31/2012. used internet price dealership posted. got a good trade in price on my 99 chrysler 300,salesman was up front with a car fax report,a vehicle over all inspection done in the shop,and a cost estimate to fix the one item needing attention. i repaired the item myself after the purchase . my daughter has purchased three honda's from this dealership,and will buy from them again,and after my experience with walker honda,i think i will too! you owe it to yourself to check them out,if not for a new honda.maybe a used vehicle,as their used car lot has a wide selection available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Walker Honda
by 10/12/2011on
Do your shopping via the Internet with Mr. Henry White. He sent a quote via Email and called with quote lower than Edmunds on a 2012 Civic EX-L. He answered all questions and was very easy to talk to. Do your homework with Edmunds before you start shopping. Walker is Wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales 101
by 07/12/2011on
i have to disagree with the person who made negative remarks about Mr. Wrubel. my wife hit a curb and blew out a tire, she called him. John went and changed her tire, she tried to give him some money he would not take it, we have bought quite a few cars from him and would only buy from him in the future, sounds like you had a bad experience at the shreveport dealer. John thank you for all your help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DON'T HESITATE
by 06/03/2011on
If you haven't yet, try Walker Honda for your next new or used vehicle. Great sales, wonderful service department -- you won't be dissappointed. Our family has purchased vehicles in the double digits and trust that they will always do right by us !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Ole Henry
by 04/12/2011on
I submitted for a price quote through Edmunds on a 2011 Honda CR-V Ex-L with Walker Honda. I have dealt with these guys before as my wife drives a 2008 Accord. The next morning, got a call from Henry White and an email with a price quote right around Edmunds True Market Value. I was pleasantly surprised. I told Henry what accessories I wanted and went by the dealership after work. No surprises whatsoever. Got a great deal and great 0.9% financing for 60 months through Honda. Can't beat that. Also, I knew I was upside down in my trade, but the price they gave me was more than fair. Walker Honda's service dept is tops around here and I look forward to my continued relationship with Walker honda for years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Walker Honda
by 08/29/2010on
Walker Honda has had a reputation for not "Dealing" with customers. We have tried to deal here in the past and were very disappointed with them. We decided that since their dealership in less than a mile from our home that we would give them a try. The first day we went into the dealership and a Mr. Wruble greeted us and asked if he could help us find what we were looking for. We sat down with him and asked for his best price offer on a 2011 Honda Pilot with Navigation system. My husband explained he travels the whole state for his job and we would be comparng prices at as many dealerships as we could. We stated that the BEST price we were quoted would be the acceptable price and he would give Mr. Wruble the opportunity to beat it! Mr. Wruble stated that he would only quote us the window sticker price! My husband asked him to just give us a fair price to try and deal with us. He however refused to even try to negotiate a price off of the sticker price. I was upset after this encounter. I went home and tried edmunds.com. After using edmunds.com and getting information on "how to deal" and what to expect, I sent out request for internet price quotes. I received quiet a few, in fact I was overwhelmed with the number of emails I received. Brian Fralick from Walker Honda sent me an internet quote which was fair but not the best we had received. After dealing with Holmes Honda in Shreveport, La. we were insulted by the sales manager there and returned to Alexndria to Walker Honda. We met Mr. Brian Fralick and began negotiating with him. He was a good salesman but we finally agreed on a price and went forward with a purchase. The color vehicle I wanted with Navigation system was not available on their lot but he took a lot of time and effort and located the exact vehicle we wanted. It took a couple of days to get it in, but Mr. Fralick was steadfast in his search for our vehicle. Once the vehicle arrived on his lot, he gave us a call to come in. The paper sigining went very well and quickly. I had a meeting I could not miss in a few minutes so they tried to speed everything up for us. I had to leave after signing papers so the next morning we drove the New Honda Pilot back to the dealership and Mr. Fralick went over all of the features of the vehicle. He even programed our Cell Phones to work through the Navigation system by voice command. This is not something that my husband or I would have figured out!!! I can not say enough nice things about the professionalism of Mr. Fralick. If I purchase another vehicle from Walker Honda, it will be from Mr. Fralick. He made my purchase smooth and easy with no complications. Looking forward to working with him again!!!
