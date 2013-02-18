4.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Walker Honda has had a reputation for not "Dealing" with customers. We have tried to deal here in the past and were very disappointed with them. We decided that since their dealership in less than a mile from our home that we would give them a try. The first day we went into the dealership and a Mr. Wruble greeted us and asked if he could help us find what we were looking for. We sat down with him and asked for his best price offer on a 2011 Honda Pilot with Navigation system. My husband explained he travels the whole state for his job and we would be comparng prices at as many dealerships as we could. We stated that the BEST price we were quoted would be the acceptable price and he would give Mr. Wruble the opportunity to beat it! Mr. Wruble stated that he would only quote us the window sticker price! My husband asked him to just give us a fair price to try and deal with us. He however refused to even try to negotiate a price off of the sticker price. I was upset after this encounter. I went home and tried edmunds.com. After using edmunds.com and getting information on "how to deal" and what to expect, I sent out request for internet price quotes. I received quiet a few, in fact I was overwhelmed with the number of emails I received. Brian Fralick from Walker Honda sent me an internet quote which was fair but not the best we had received. After dealing with Holmes Honda in Shreveport, La. we were insulted by the sales manager there and returned to Alexndria to Walker Honda. We met Mr. Brian Fralick and began negotiating with him. He was a good salesman but we finally agreed on a price and went forward with a purchase. The color vehicle I wanted with Navigation system was not available on their lot but he took a lot of time and effort and located the exact vehicle we wanted. It took a couple of days to get it in, but Mr. Fralick was steadfast in his search for our vehicle. Once the vehicle arrived on his lot, he gave us a call to come in. The paper sigining went very well and quickly. I had a meeting I could not miss in a few minutes so they tried to speed everything up for us. I had to leave after signing papers so the next morning we drove the New Honda Pilot back to the dealership and Mr. Fralick went over all of the features of the vehicle. He even programed our Cell Phones to work through the Navigation system by voice command. This is not something that my husband or I would have figured out!!! I can not say enough nice things about the professionalism of Mr. Fralick. If I purchase another vehicle from Walker Honda, it will be from Mr. Fralick. He made my purchase smooth and easy with no complications. Looking forward to working with him again!!! Read more