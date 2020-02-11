Alton Blakley Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Alton Blakley Ford Lincoln
Out of state purchase
by 11/02/2020on
I was able to do an out of state purchase over the phone working with D. Gambrel & B. Roe. I asked for a few details that required them to do more work than most purchases and they were always willing and eager to help. They made the buying experience easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
serviced auto transmission on 2013 Mustang
by 07/24/2020on
Job was done well, and everyone in the service dept was professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sevice
by 09/24/2019on
The service we received was the fastest we have ever experienced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 09/03/2019on
Our salesman Marc A. was knowledgeable and thorough. I would buy another vehicle with him, no questions. Had an issue with Ford directly but this was NOT the dealers fault. Long Story. The dealership did everything and then some you would expect. Again, Marc was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ray zeilman
by 05/17/2019on
treated well and timely service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/15/2019on
Very professional service and the service manager is very knowledgeable and very personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can't fix truck
by 03/11/2019on
Took truck in first time with check engine light on showed cylinder misfire but couldn't find problem a took back for surging and sounding like a diesel truck reprogram truck still doing same thing won't be a third time I'll drive 50 miles to another dealer
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alton Blakley Ford
by 03/08/2019on
Went smooth with the purchase of the F150 Ford truck. Salesman, Marc Anderson, was very knowledgable and professional. We did not get the run-around and striking a deal was acceptable to us on the 2nd try. I would recommend the dealership to all I know. Very good customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Mustang Gt
by 02/22/2019on
Replaced airbags. They said it wld take about an hour and that’s exactly what it too
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 01/01/2019on
Very satisfied with service exerience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes