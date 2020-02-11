Skip to main content
Alton Blakley Ford Lincoln

2130 S Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 42501
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Alton Blakley Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(10)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Out of state purchase

by J. Bendlage on 11/02/2020

I was able to do an out of state purchase over the phone working with D. Gambrel & B. Roe. I asked for a few details that required them to do more work than most purchases and they were always willing and eager to help. They made the buying experience easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

serviced auto transmission on 2013 Mustang

by forddirect on 07/24/2020

Job was done well, and everyone in the service dept was professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great sevice

by Hermy49 on 09/24/2019

The service we received was the fastest we have ever experienced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Customer on 09/03/2019

Our salesman Marc A. was knowledgeable and thorough. I would buy another vehicle with him, no questions. Had an issue with Ford directly but this was NOT the dealers fault. Long Story. The dealership did everything and then some you would expect. Again, Marc was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

ray zeilman

by rayzzzz on 05/17/2019

treated well and timely service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Golfer22 on 05/15/2019

Very professional service and the service manager is very knowledgeable and very personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Can't fix truck

by Hershynut74 on 03/11/2019

Took truck in first time with check engine light on showed cylinder misfire but couldn't find problem a took back for surging and sounding like a diesel truck reprogram truck still doing same thing won't be a third time I'll drive 50 miles to another dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Alton Blakley Ford

by Jameslb on 03/08/2019

Went smooth with the purchase of the F150 Ford truck. Salesman, Marc Anderson, was very knowledgable and professional. We did not get the run-around and striking a deal was acceptable to us on the 2nd try. I would recommend the dealership to all I know. Very good customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford Mustang Gt

by Stacy Piercy on 02/22/2019

Replaced airbags. They said it wld take about an hour and that’s exactly what it too

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Ford F150 on 01/01/2019

Very satisfied with service exerience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
