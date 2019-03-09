Our salesman Marc A. was knowledgeable and thorough. I would buy another vehicle with him, no questions. Had an issue with Ford directly but this was NOT the dealers fault. Long Story. The dealership did everything and then some you would expect. Again, Marc was great!
Took truck in first time with check engine light on showed cylinder misfire but couldn't find problem a took back for surging and sounding like a diesel truck reprogram truck still doing same thing won't be a third time I'll drive 50 miles to another dealer
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Went smooth with the purchase of the F150 Ford truck. Salesman, Marc Anderson, was very knowledgable and professional. We did not get the run-around and striking a deal was acceptable to us on the 2nd try. I would recommend the dealership to all I know. Very good customer service.