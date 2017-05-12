1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I took my wife to Madison County Ford's big sales promotional this weekend because she wanted to try the majic key that they sent out to every mail box in at least two counties. What a mistake. From the moment we arrived, Madison County Ford's sales team did everything possible to try to get us to buy or drive something on the lot before they'd even acknowelege the very reason that we'd gone there. Which was, to see if they key that they mail out fits anything.. Guess it doesnt fit anything other than a big can of run around. Not only do they keep the price of their cars a secret but, they first try to determine how much you can afford (what you're worth to them). Then, they insult you with used cars that belong on the 5 and dime lot and double the price when you do finally get a price from them. Lastly, we walked out. But before we got out the door the head sales manager asked us what we were going to shop elsewhere for? I told him in all honesty and he insulted me by stating that the prices would be greater then theirs and probably with more miles.. This isnt my first car buying experience but as my wife stated, It will be out last with Madison County Ford. Do yourself a favor and Avoid this circus of dealership. Read more