by 12/05/2017on
Dont waste your time trying to purchase a new car or truck here. I dealt with Will Fox and the GSM, and it was a vey NEGATIVE experience. I would rate them no stars, but that is not possible here
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Car at a Great Price
by 02/10/2016on
Randy Miller helped us get a great deal last fall on a 2013 Ford Edge-price, interest rate, and warranty all exceeded expectations. Since then, service department has been great to work with too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales dept
by 01/23/2016on
Our experience was wonderful. Our salesman Will Fox was great and treated us like family. We would highly recommend madison ford to anyone. We definitely will be repeat customers. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not believe what they say
by 12/15/2015on
We traded in a car and at signing the guy pointed to a figure and said, this is your amount after the payoff of your loan. Well it was the amount before our payoff, HUGE difference! We lost about 2500 dollars because of a verbal lie, there was 2 of us in the room and heard the exact same thing. Read before you sign completely! If you are reading this, run from this dealership as they are the reason everyone is so apprehensive towards car salesmen. They give car salesmen a bad name, dirty and shady tactics. Go to paul miller in Lexington, they have a better selection anyways.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer's remorse
by 10/21/2015on
After receiving the initial list that included inflated price of vehicle and the breakdown of the monthly and term of loan, the sales person only focused on the monthly amount that I could afford. I never received an itemized list of the interest rate and the price of the vehicle I was purchasing until I was signing with the finance person. It is my fault for not looking at the fine print but I truly feel I was over charged at least $2,000 more than I should have paid, even with certified inspection and warranty. It's been less than 24 hours and if I could return the vehicle I would. I have a learned a huge lesson and will never purchase from the dealership again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience!
by 03/20/2014on
I highly recommend Madison County Ford Lincoln for new and used car purchases. The sales staff was friendly, helpful and honest. I am taking 100% of my business to Madison County Ford - for routine maintenance, repairs and for my next vehicle purchase!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One Great Dealership!
by 07/30/2012on
I emailed this dealership late Sunday evening and received an automatic response within minutes, then a personal response before 9:00 AM the next morning. When I arrived I met with Randy Miller, the internet salesperson, and we discussed the new Fusions he had in stock, then looked at a couple of 2012 low-mileage vehicles that had just arrived. One of those met all my specs (color, options, etc.) and I drove it home to show my wife (the car was for her). We then returned to the dealer and expressed our total satisfaction with the car. We asked to see the CarFax (just like the commercials!) and then closed the deal. At no time did either of us feel pressured and we were treated with courtesy by all the personnel we met. I heartily recommend this dealership to all concerned and you can be assured that the next time I am in the market for a car my first stop will be Madison County Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman Not Paying Attention
by 12/30/2011on
Was trying to get some facts on a buying a new car and at one point saw the salesman looking past me.....laughing to himself .....during our visit at his desk. I quickly turned around and saw other salesmen in the background doing some sort of gestures. Made me feel uneasy, so I up and left.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Avoid Madison County Ford Sales
by 08/23/2010on
I took my wife to Madison County Ford's big sales promotional this weekend because she wanted to try the majic key that they sent out to every mail box in at least two counties. What a mistake. From the moment we arrived, Madison County Ford's sales team did everything possible to try to get us to buy or drive something on the lot before they'd even acknowelege the very reason that we'd gone there. Which was, to see if they key that they mail out fits anything.. Guess it doesnt fit anything other than a big can of run around. Not only do they keep the price of their cars a secret but, they first try to determine how much you can afford (what you're worth to them). Then, they insult you with used cars that belong on the 5 and dime lot and double the price when you do finally get a price from them. Lastly, we walked out. But before we got out the door the head sales manager asked us what we were going to shop elsewhere for? I told him in all honesty and he insulted me by stating that the prices would be greater then theirs and probably with more miles.. This isnt my first car buying experience but as my wife stated, It will be out last with Madison County Ford. Do yourself a favor and Avoid this circus of dealership.
