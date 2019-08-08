2.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We traded for a new Mazda in January 2008. The experience was pleasant enough during the first visit. They had the vehicle in stock in the color and with the features that we wanted. The sales rep was very friendly and accomodating. We negotiated a deal involving a cash trade (no financing) on our initial visit. Since we live about 65 miles from the dealership, we were assured that a "runner' with a loaner would come to our house to pick our new car up if service or warranty work was needed later. We agreed to pick the car up two days later to give them time to detail it and treat it with "Auto Armor"(a $650.00 value??). We were to bring our trade-in with title and a check for the agreed-to amount. When we arrived, the vehicle, at first, appeared to be ready. We were ushered to a customer lounge to "wait" for a clerk. Instead we went to check out the new car. The locking lug nuts were not installed. There was still packing tape stuck to the AC vents. The floor mats were piled up in the trunk. There was no front license plate bracket. The glove compartment cover was scratched. The car's interior was generally not clean. The walk-through to familiarize us with the car was brief and sketchy. When the clerk became available, we were given a document with an amount much larger than the amount agreed to. They insisted that they had to collect the out-of-state sales tax and also added a $349.00 fee of some sort. We resolved the sales tax issue but stated that the $349.00 fee was a deal-killer. They argued that "everybody" has to pay the $349.00. After a scramble and shift in clerks the $349.00 fee went away. In the meantime, the service dept. was to install the locking lug nuts and attach our old license plates. When we got to the service dept. we observed that one plate was incorrectly installed on the vehicle, the other was laying on the back seat (not legal in our state - don't know about Ky.). The guy had cross-threaded the screws from our old car instead of using the new fasteners and the plate was very loose. The sales rep replaced the screws and promised to have a front license bracket sent directly to our house. A service rep promised to get a new glove box cover in and call us. Another gentleman, who appeared to work at the dealership, commented on the appearance of our car and stated that all vehicles of that particular color get treated with "Auto Armor" when put on display. Three weeks have passed and we have not heard from Paducah Ford/Mazda. No license bracket. No glove box lid. No sales satisfaction follow-up. I ordered and received and installed mud flaps from mazdagear within days and yet Paducah Ford/Mazda seems to be unable to get parts in. I now regret not getting it in writing regarding the "runner" and loaner vehicle. I also doubt that the "Auto Armor" has any value. My advice: Don't pay added "fees". Don't pay for "Auto Armor". Get everything in writing if you want to deal with Paducah Ford/Mazda. Read more