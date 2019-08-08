Awesome service
by 08/08/2019on
Thank you Shannon Gore and Paducah Ford for making our car buying process a smooth one. We appreciate all the work it took to get us into our new car!
Terrible
by 06/04/2018on
Worst customer service and the general manager Dan, was terrible to deal with. My husband I drove 5 hours to get a new truck here and they were nothing but rude and unwilling to fix problems they caused! Then because they wouldnt fix their own problem we went without a truck for almost 4 weeks (without even an apology). People like this and dealerships that dont stand behind their trucks give Ford a bad name! I would go anywhere else than Paducah Ford. Worst dealership out there!
[non-permissible content removed]
by 06/03/2018on
Worst group of people I have ever delt with in my life. They have been the most unprofessional, caniving, unethical dealership I have ever had the displeasure of meeting. They sold me a new truck with body damage, were VERY hard to get along with as far as getting the damage repaired, and flat out called me a liar and would not fix the wheel that they damaged while switching tires, I even have the photos to prove that the wheels were damaged while in their possession. Since I live out of town I had to take my brand new truck to a local body shop to have to work done, Dan and Larry Stovesand, the general manager and the owner of Paducah ford, tried every angle they could to pass all the damage off on ford even though it was not warranty work, so all in all the entire process of getting my truck repaired took right at a month to get fixed from the day I picked the truck up to the day I got it back. I own a construction company so not having a truck for me is like a pilot not having a plane to fly, just doesnt work. I asked Dan Stovesand the general manager about a rental while my truck was being repaired and was told that I could only have $30 a day for a few days but that was it, after some arguing he finally agreed to reimburse me what it cost me to rent a truck for a few days, when the check came in the mail for reimbursement they shorted me almost $100 and Larry Stovesand the owner himself told me tough, that I got all I was going to get from them. Every step of getting my BRAND NEW truck fixed was horrible, they have the worst business ethics and worst customer service I have ever seen in my life. The owner and the general manager, who just happen to be father and son, go figure, are the 2 biggest [non-permissible content removed] you will ever encounter, do yourself a HUGE favor and go anywhere else in the world to buy a new vehicle, Paducha ford truly gives the ford name a bad image.
Thank you for the 2013 Ford Edge
by 07/08/2017on
I have had an excellent experience with Paducah Ford. Kathy Stone was my initial contact and she was very professional and helpful. She transitioned me to Denny Caksackker and we looked at a few SUVs. This was the first car i have purchase and Denny walked me through the entire process. Tommy helped me find the best rate available that fit into my finances. He explained all the details, what is involved, and what can be expected under each warranty plan. The staff is very personable and professional. Everyone in the organization that I have dealt with has been awesome. I just can't say enough good things about the whole experience. I will be passing on my experience to anyone that asks me where i got such a good looking Ford Edge! Thank you for everything, Paducah Ford!!
2017 Explorer
by 06/26/2017on
Purchased a 2017 explorer. Denny caksackker was excellent.
Thank you Jeff Carty
by 02/27/2016on
Jeff was patient, honest, sincere, and did not push us into something we did not want. I appreciate your efforts.
Love my C-max
by 02/23/2016on
Purchased a C-max from Paducah Ford, Jeff Carty was my salesman. His effortless expertise gave me confidence in my choice of vehicles. I would definitely recommend Jeff.
2015 Ford Focus
by 12/31/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Ford Focus in September of this year, my sales representative Nick Derringer was very helpful and informative in helping my decide which vehicle was best for me. He also followed up with me after my purchase to make sure I was still happy with my decision.
pleasant experience
by 08/04/2015on
was looking for a newer suv and happened to go to paducah ford. Jackie was very easy to talk to and helped me in finding what I wanted. I love how my Flex rides!!! Could not have been any better. Thank you so much for all your help!
Was ignored after purchase
by 11/21/2014on
Salesman was new at the time. Bought car about an hour before closing. When all paperwork was done it was closing time, asked to return the next day to get Sirus radio changed and was supposed to get car and accessories shown to us. Next morning everyone too busy, we had bought it, it was ours and they felt they had done everything they needed to do. Was completely ignored by everyone. Still angry about treatment a year later. Have been to service dept. those guys are good, answer questions take time with you. Haven't taken in for 4 recalls yet because of sickness and the fact that most take a min. of 4 hrs and I live an hour away.
New Ford Fusion Hybrid
by 09/08/2014on
Purchased a brand new Ford Fusion Hybrid. Excellent experience with sales staff, with finance dept. Def would purchase here again! See Greg B if you are looking to purchase a car.
Fusion
by 09/04/2014on
I bought a program Taurus last year from Greg and was talking to him about another car for my wife. We were looking at a program Fusion but after speaking with him about it and the rebates available on the new cars. We decided to buy a brand new Fusion. Thanks Greg we look forward to our next venture on buying a car.
I bought an Edge
by 09/01/2014on
I thought I wanted a new Escape since I had been driving a Mazda Tribute for a few years. But after leaving the dealership with my new Escape I was not co mfortable in how it felt compared to my old Tribute. I called and spoke with Greg who had sold me the escape and also his manager Patrick. They went above and beyond and I left in a brand new Edge that I am completely satisfied with. I almost went to St. Louis but I am so glad I listened to my friend and drove over to Paducah and found such a great group of people that were genuinely interested in helping and taking care of us! I do not go to Paducah often but I will come back to Paducah Ford because they are one of a kind!
Jean H Bought a new Ford Escape
by 08/28/2014on
I bought another new Ford Escape from Greg B. and I absolutely love this Ruby red color!!!! Greg was very easy to talk to and listened to what we needed. He is a great asset to the Ford team in Paducah. We will be back again for another vehicle and will definitely be looking for Greg to make sure he takes care of us!
Get it in writing!
by 02/11/2008on
We traded for a new Mazda in January 2008. The experience was pleasant enough during the first visit. They had the vehicle in stock in the color and with the features that we wanted. The sales rep was very friendly and accomodating. We negotiated a deal involving a cash trade (no financing) on our initial visit. Since we live about 65 miles from the dealership, we were assured that a "runner' with a loaner would come to our house to pick our new car up if service or warranty work was needed later. We agreed to pick the car up two days later to give them time to detail it and treat it with "Auto Armor"(a $650.00 value??). We were to bring our trade-in with title and a check for the agreed-to amount. When we arrived, the vehicle, at first, appeared to be ready. We were ushered to a customer lounge to "wait" for a clerk. Instead we went to check out the new car. The locking lug nuts were not installed. There was still packing tape stuck to the AC vents. The floor mats were piled up in the trunk. There was no front license plate bracket. The glove compartment cover was scratched. The car's interior was generally not clean. The walk-through to familiarize us with the car was brief and sketchy. When the clerk became available, we were given a document with an amount much larger than the amount agreed to. They insisted that they had to collect the out-of-state sales tax and also added a $349.00 fee of some sort. We resolved the sales tax issue but stated that the $349.00 fee was a deal-killer. They argued that "everybody" has to pay the $349.00. After a scramble and shift in clerks the $349.00 fee went away. In the meantime, the service dept. was to install the locking lug nuts and attach our old license plates. When we got to the service dept. we observed that one plate was incorrectly installed on the vehicle, the other was laying on the back seat (not legal in our state - don't know about Ky.). The guy had cross-threaded the screws from our old car instead of using the new fasteners and the plate was very loose. The sales rep replaced the screws and promised to have a front license bracket sent directly to our house. A service rep promised to get a new glove box cover in and call us. Another gentleman, who appeared to work at the dealership, commented on the appearance of our car and stated that all vehicles of that particular color get treated with "Auto Armor" when put on display. Three weeks have passed and we have not heard from Paducah Ford/Mazda. No license bracket. No glove box lid. No sales satisfaction follow-up. I ordered and received and installed mud flaps from mazdagear within days and yet Paducah Ford/Mazda seems to be unable to get parts in. I now regret not getting it in writing regarding the "runner" and loaner vehicle. I also doubt that the "Auto Armor" has any value. My advice: Don't pay added "fees". Don't pay for "Auto Armor". Get everything in writing if you want to deal with Paducah Ford/Mazda.