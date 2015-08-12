5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking for a cheep get around car to drive on the road and get around town. I had decided to go with the Mazda2. I located one with a stick shift in Owensboro, KY. (About 320 miles from me.) The car was the top of the line touring model with a stick which is a hard combo to find with this model. The car only had 9K miles on it and I liked the fact that this was the same dealership that sold the car when it was new so it had a complete history. I called and spoke with Scott Saye (say) and he was very straight forward and laid. The car was being sold for 12K so this was no big ticket sale for Scott but he treated me the same as if I was buying the 68K Mustang Shelby they had on the showroom floor. Scott and I went back and forth on how I would go all the way to Northern KY and get the car. After a few family emergencies on my end I rented a car to drive up and buy they car. I was nervous because I have some bad experiences with bait and switch tactics in the past, hidden fees and costs and cars not looking like what they were advertised as on the net. No worries the Mazda looked as good or better than I could have expected. Nothing about this car looked used, absolutely nothing. Because this car needed to be off the lot the dealership didn't even want to fill up the tank with gas, but considering that the car was selling for $2,700 below retail I can forgive that. Here is the thing... Scott said that he promised to get me some gas so he reached in HIS OWN POCKET and gave me $20.00 for gas. Who does that?!!!! What car salesmen reminds you that they promised to pay for your gas and reaches in their own pocket and follows through. I got close friends that won't even pay me the money they owe me. Finally Scott took his OWN car and followed me to Evansville. IN airport so that I ca drop off my rental car (This was not just around the corner from the dealership but a 30 mile, traffic and truck filled drive each way. 60+ miles total.) Notice the part about it being in a different state?) All this extra service might have just been because it was the end of the month and they needed the sale to hit their sales goal but honestly I never felt that. I think Scott Saye would have done that anytime during the month. He's just that type of guy. Thanks Scott! Part 2. The Finance department. Even if the salesman is cool usually the people in the finance department are the sneeky ones to look out for and try and sell you what you don't want or need. My experience was nothing like that. I did the financing with Linda C and after dealing with the details over the phone with my various options I made a decision on what would be my best payment options and that was that. She had the paperwork ready for me and I did the whole deal in about 15 minutes or so. Easy Breazy! We talked like two people enjoying two cups of coffee rather than someone trying to put the screws on me. That WAS the best financing experience I've ever had at a car dealership. I can't speak for the whole dealership but I can speak for Scott Saye in the sales department and Linda Chancellor in finance and say I was 100% impressed, relieved, and still got the best price nationwide on my Mazda2. Way to go Champion! Read more