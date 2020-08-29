Parker Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Parker Ford Lincoln
2020 Ford Escape
by 08/29/2020on
Customer service is second to none in our region and beyond. We wouldn’t think of shopping for a car anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 11/26/2021on
Just great as always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service for oil change and two recall letters.
by 03/06/2021on
I really like Parker Ford, they are very compassionate and understanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs. David Hudspeth
by 01/30/2020on
My Buick Rendezvous battery was dead.....called Parker Ford. A service tech came within 15 minutes....jumped my car. I drove it to have the battery replaced at the service center at Parker Ford. They had me ready in 45 minutes. Excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Moved from Mahan Ford due to poor service in Paris
by 04/08/2019on
I had not been happy last several visits at Mahan in Paris and a friend had recommended Parker due to his truck purchase 3 years ago. He said service department was awesome. His brother purchased a new Lincoln several months ago to. He also gave positive reviews of the service department at Parker. That said the convienance of Mahan was not worth the poor service so I recently switched from Mahan to Parker. I should have switched 3 years ago when my friend recommended Parker. I'll never go back to Mahan. My 1st service (The Works) with Parker was great. Walked in with no appointment and was in and out within an hour. Unlike Mahan I always had to schedule an appointment and with an appointment set there up to hours. Staff at Parker were great and delivered on their promise of in and out within an hour. Best part too no appointment!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 02/26/2019on
Friendly, courteous staff. Went out of their way to make me feel comfortable and to understand every function of the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Parker Ford Murray KY
by 11/16/2018on
Attentive and willing to negotiate. They went out of the way to find just what I wanted!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely fast service.
by 07/19/2018on
Very well pleased as always with service at Parker Ford. Air Bag recall was accomplished less than one hour from time we dropped it off until we received call it was ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Experience
by 08/07/2017on
Very knowledgeable staff at Fast Service Lane, especially Devin, the manager there. Satisfactory, sensible explanation of problems that I knew about. Fixable ones were fixed. Suggestions about the other ones. I left very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect Service
by 07/01/2017on
From the search for a vehicle to coming off the lot, Parker makes it clear why it's the most respected distributor in the region. They're noninvasive during the search process, presented all information asked for, and were prompt in responding to messages. The only difficulty encountered was not having the specific color vehicle, which was resolved in a day's time. They were never pushy, and focused on what was wanted by the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always great to have trusted people work on my vehicles !
by 04/21/2016on
Felt that the care and attention taken in the assessment and repair of my used truck was, as with each time, very professional. Thank you very much guys !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2002 Towncar
by 04/11/2016on
2002 Lincoln Town car, always get prompt friendly service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Friendly, Professional Staff.
by 04/09/2016on
Parker's Quick Lane is always the most pleasant experience, especially when Jim is at the counter. The only thing that could make the experience better is to have Eric alongside Jim at the counter. Their professionalism is unsurpassed. I have the utmost confidence that all my vehicles are being maintained to their full potential.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Proper service
by 04/08/2016on
My service here was great just like the ford dealership I take my truck to at home that is 6 hours away. It makes me feel safer that I know I have people 6 hours away from home To give me the same service I receive from home, where I have lived all my life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/07/2016on
Your the only place that has serviced my car you always take great care of me and I do appreciate you I drive 40 miles each way that should say something about your service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very Pleasant Purchase - Stress-free!
by 03/31/2016on
We bought a new Ford Expedition EL. The entire purchase process was very pleasant. We appreciate the service received from Ryan Noland and Parker Ford! We told Ryan the vehicle we wanted. He located it and quoted us a great price without haggling! Thank you Ryan Noland & Parker Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150
by 03/30/2016on
In and out quickly. Better now that the lady is gone from the front counter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brakes
by 03/26/2016on
I appreciate the kindness shown from each and every employee. They give me a sense of trust when I leave my vehicle to be maintained by them. I'm thankful for the experience of being able to have my car serviced where it was purchased and hope to continue business with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car
by 03/24/2016on
Lincoln MKC 2016. All staff very helpful,but waiting on person to program my garage opener. Also I still am learning all the new technology--then I will be completely satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 02/25/2016on
very friendly fast if car need extra service they will discuss it with you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/16/2016on
Purchased a 2016 Ford Hatchback from Parker Ford. Service was great and the staff was very helpful. Will definitely recommend Parker Ford and will trade with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes