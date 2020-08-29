Skip to main content
Customer Reviews of Parker Ford Lincoln

4.7
Overall Rating
4.67 out of 5 stars(42)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Ford Escape

by VickiWynn on 08/29/2020

Customer service is second to none in our region and beyond. We wouldn’t think of shopping for a car anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
42 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Best

by Kurt Vez on 11/26/2021

Just great as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service for oil change and two recall letters.

by l8846larry on 03/06/2021

I really like Parker Ford, they are very compassionate and understanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs. David Hudspeth

by pgatewoodhud on 01/30/2020

My Buick Rendezvous battery was dead.....called Parker Ford. A service tech came within 15 minutes....jumped my car. I drove it to have the battery replaced at the service center at Parker Ford. They had me ready in 45 minutes. Excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Moved from Mahan Ford due to poor service in Paris

by Richard on 04/08/2019

I had not been happy last several visits at Mahan in Paris and a friend had recommended Parker due to his truck purchase 3 years ago. He said service department was awesome. His brother purchased a new Lincoln several months ago to. He also gave positive reviews of the service department at Parker. That said the convienance of Mahan was not worth the poor service so I recently switched from Mahan to Parker. I should have switched 3 years ago when my friend recommended Parker. I'll never go back to Mahan. My 1st service (The Works) with Parker was great. Walked in with no appointment and was in and out within an hour. Unlike Mahan I always had to schedule an appointment and with an appointment set there up to hours. Staff at Parker were great and delivered on their promise of in and out within an hour. Best part too no appointment!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Rturok58 on 02/26/2019

Friendly, courteous staff. Went out of their way to make me feel comfortable and to understand every function of the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Parker Ford Murray KY

by TADunn1 on 11/16/2018

Attentive and willing to negotiate. They went out of the way to find just what I wanted!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Extremely fast service.

by RoeHoe2 on 07/19/2018

Very well pleased as always with service at Parker Ford. Air Bag recall was accomplished less than one hour from time we dropped it off until we received call it was ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Experience

by RGPatterson on 08/07/2017

Very knowledgeable staff at Fast Service Lane, especially Devin, the manager there. Satisfactory, sensible explanation of problems that I knew about. Fixable ones were fixed. Suggestions about the other ones. I left very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect Service

by elimccl on 07/01/2017

From the search for a vehicle to coming off the lot, Parker makes it clear why it's the most respected distributor in the region. They're noninvasive during the search process, presented all information asked for, and were prompt in responding to messages. The only difficulty encountered was not having the specific color vehicle, which was resolved in a day's time. They were never pushy, and focused on what was wanted by the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great to have trusted people work on my vehicles !

by CKelly2016 on 04/21/2016

Felt that the care and attention taken in the assessment and repair of my used truck was, as with each time, very professional. Thank you very much guys !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2002 Towncar

by Chard48 on 04/11/2016

2002 Lincoln Town car, always get prompt friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service, Friendly, Professional Staff.

by kendmans on 04/09/2016

Parker's Quick Lane is always the most pleasant experience, especially when Jim is at the counter. The only thing that could make the experience better is to have Eric alongside Jim at the counter. Their professionalism is unsurpassed. I have the utmost confidence that all my vehicles are being maintained to their full potential.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Proper service

by Theparsenal on 04/08/2016

My service here was great just like the ford dealership I take my truck to at home that is 6 hours away. It makes me feel safer that I know I have people 6 hours away from home To give me the same service I receive from home, where I have lived all my life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Sapillow on 04/07/2016

Your the only place that has serviced my car you always take great care of me and I do appreciate you I drive 40 miles each way that should say something about your service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Pleasant Purchase - Stress-free!

by BusyMomof395 on 03/31/2016

We bought a new Ford Expedition EL. The entire purchase process was very pleasant. We appreciate the service received from Ryan Noland and Parker Ford! We told Ryan the vehicle we wanted. He located it and quoted us a great price without haggling! Thank you Ryan Noland & Parker Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150

by 9876549489 on 03/30/2016

In and out quickly. Better now that the lady is gone from the front counter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brakes

by MMJ3307 on 03/26/2016

I appreciate the kindness shown from each and every employee. They give me a sense of trust when I leave my vehicle to be maintained by them. I'm thankful for the experience of being able to have my car serviced where it was purchased and hope to continue business with them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new car

by suo4644 on 03/24/2016

Lincoln MKC 2016. All staff very helpful,but waiting on person to program my garage opener. Also I still am learning all the new technology--then I will be completely satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service

by redcherry12 on 02/25/2016

very friendly fast if car need extra service they will discuss it with you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by putterjoyce on 02/16/2016

Purchased a 2016 Ford Hatchback from Parker Ford. Service was great and the staff was very helpful. Will definitely recommend Parker Ford and will trade with them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
