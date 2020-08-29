5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had not been happy last several visits at Mahan in Paris and a friend had recommended Parker due to his truck purchase 3 years ago. He said service department was awesome. His brother purchased a new Lincoln several months ago to. He also gave positive reviews of the service department at Parker. That said the convienance of Mahan was not worth the poor service so I recently switched from Mahan to Parker. I should have switched 3 years ago when my friend recommended Parker. I'll never go back to Mahan. My 1st service (The Works) with Parker was great. Walked in with no appointment and was in and out within an hour. Unlike Mahan I always had to schedule an appointment and with an appointment set there up to hours. Staff at Parker were great and delivered on their promise of in and out within an hour. Best part too no appointment! Read more