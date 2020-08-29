My Buick Rendezvous battery was dead.....called Parker Ford. A service tech came within 15 minutes....jumped my car.
I drove it to have the battery replaced at the service center at Parker Ford. They had me ready in 45 minutes.
Excellent service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Moved from Mahan Ford due to poor service in Paris
by Richard on 04/08/2019
I had not been happy last several visits at Mahan in Paris and a friend had recommended Parker due to his truck purchase 3 years ago. He said service department was awesome. His brother purchased a new Lincoln several months ago to. He also gave positive reviews of the service department at Parker. That said the convienance of Mahan was not worth the poor service so I recently switched from Mahan to Parker. I should have switched 3 years ago when my friend recommended Parker. I'll never go back to Mahan. My 1st service (The Works) with Parker was great. Walked in with no appointment and was in and out within an hour. Unlike Mahan I always had to schedule an appointment and with an appointment set there up to hours. Staff at Parker were great and delivered on their promise of in and out within an hour. Best part too no appointment!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Very knowledgeable staff at Fast Service Lane, especially Devin, the manager there. Satisfactory, sensible explanation of problems that I knew about. Fixable ones were fixed. Suggestions about the other ones. I left very satisfied.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
From the search for a vehicle to coming off the lot, Parker makes it clear why it's the most respected distributor in the region. They're noninvasive during the search process, presented all information asked for, and were prompt in responding to messages. The only difficulty encountered was not having the specific color vehicle, which was resolved in a day's time. They were never pushy, and focused on what was wanted by the customer.
Parker's Quick Lane is always the most pleasant experience, especially when Jim is at the counter. The only thing that could make the experience better is to have Eric alongside Jim at the counter. Their professionalism is unsurpassed. I have the utmost confidence that all my vehicles are being maintained to their full potential.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My service here was great just like the ford dealership I take my truck to at home that is 6 hours away. It makes me feel safer that I know I have people 6 hours away from home To give me the same service I receive from home, where I have lived all my life.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We bought a new Ford Expedition EL. The entire purchase process was very pleasant. We appreciate the service received from Ryan Noland and Parker Ford! We told Ryan the vehicle we wanted. He located it and quoted us a great price without haggling! Thank you Ryan Noland & Parker Ford!
I appreciate the kindness shown from each and every employee. They give me a sense of trust when I leave my vehicle to be maintained by them. I'm thankful for the experience of being able to have my car serviced where it was purchased and hope to continue business with them in the future.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Buying our last car from Parker Ford (2009 Escape) was exceptional and buying this one (2012 Edge Limited) was no different. David Parker and his team went out of their way to find the perfect SUV for my wife and our growing family.
Now that's over and above the call! Thanks Parker Ford!
by jillasher on 12/31/2015
I have had an Expedition that I purchased from Paeker Ford 10 years ago. I had been driving by the lot looking at the new F150s for the last year. My husband and I decided we might begin the search for a new truck and drove a '15. Fell in love but Parker Ford didn't have the exact color I was looking for. On Christmas Eve, after lunch with my family, my son encouraged me to get outside since the weather was so pretty. Parked in the driveway was the exact color F150 I had been looking for. David Parker had gone all the way to GA to pick up the truck he and my husband knew I was looking for. That's over and above the call. Parker Ford is simply the best. They are great Christian people that we trust completely. Couldn't ask for more.