Watermark Nissan of Madisonville

1801 Lantaff Blvd, Madisonville, KY 42431
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Watermark Nissan of Madisonville

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service!

by Robert on 05/31/2018

Today my husband and I went to watermark ford to purchase a Ford Escape and Tommy Prather was our sales consultant and he was excellent to work with! We are so pleased with our service and his knowledge on the vehicle was very helpful in making our decision! He was very patient, knowledgeable, and had a great personality! Would recommend him to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best service

by Cap on 05/01/2018

Have 2 vehicles this year from Jeff b. Best sales experience I ever had. Makes you feel like family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

buying experience

by TedSmith on 04/30/2018

Excellent experience buying a car from Tommy Prather, courteous, professional, and trustworthy character if your looking to purchase a car give him a shout.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new go to dealer!

by Drew on 11/15/2017

I spent months researching my new F-150, and after searching for the exact vehicle, for the right price (not the lowest, but Watermark Ford gave me many reasons to buy from them) with everything I wanted. I texted the dealership to make sure they still had it in stock (I live almost 2 hours away) and they responded that they did, and even sent me a few pictures! I was blown away! I called to see what I had to bring with me, and found out that they would be closed by the time I could get there, but I was leaving on a camping trip the following day. Well, after they found out about my situation the salesman and finance manager offered to stay late so that I could do the paperwork. I've never been treated so well, and the guys were super knowledgeable and even nicer in person!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
