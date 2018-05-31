5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I spent months researching my new F-150, and after searching for the exact vehicle, for the right price (not the lowest, but Watermark Ford gave me many reasons to buy from them) with everything I wanted. I texted the dealership to make sure they still had it in stock (I live almost 2 hours away) and they responded that they did, and even sent me a few pictures! I was blown away! I called to see what I had to bring with me, and found out that they would be closed by the time I could get there, but I was leaving on a camping trip the following day. Well, after they found out about my situation the salesman and finance manager offered to stay late so that I could do the paperwork. I've never been treated so well, and the guys were super knowledgeable and even nicer in person! Read more