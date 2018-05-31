Watermark Nissan of Madisonville
Customer Reviews of Watermark Nissan of Madisonville
Great Customer Service!
by 05/31/2018on
Today my husband and I went to watermark ford to purchase a Ford Escape and Tommy Prather was our sales consultant and he was excellent to work with! We are so pleased with our service and his knowledge on the vehicle was very helpful in making our decision! He was very patient, knowledgeable, and had a great personality! Would recommend him to anyone!
Best service
by 05/01/2018on
Have 2 vehicles this year from Jeff b. Best sales experience I ever had. Makes you feel like family
buying experience
by 04/30/2018on
Excellent experience buying a car from Tommy Prather, courteous, professional, and trustworthy character if your looking to purchase a car give him a shout.
My new go to dealer!
by 11/15/2017on
I spent months researching my new F-150, and after searching for the exact vehicle, for the right price (not the lowest, but Watermark Ford gave me many reasons to buy from them) with everything I wanted. I texted the dealership to make sure they still had it in stock (I live almost 2 hours away) and they responded that they did, and even sent me a few pictures! I was blown away! I called to see what I had to bring with me, and found out that they would be closed by the time I could get there, but I was leaving on a camping trip the following day. Well, after they found out about my situation the salesman and finance manager offered to stay late so that I could do the paperwork. I've never been treated so well, and the guys were super knowledgeable and even nicer in person!