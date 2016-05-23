Customer Reviews of Oxmoor Mazda
Abdalla mohamed
by 05/23/2016on
I m so glad with oxmoor mazda i had mazda 2012 they had associed very happy ask any question and they had a answer thanks again i m so glad
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership to work with.
by 05/07/2016on
This is the third Mazda I've bought from Oxmoor Mazda - 4th if you count one I helped someone else buy - and each time I've worked with Herb Webster who is just great to work with. He's extremely knowledgeable about the Mazda range and is prepared to go the extra mile to earn your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Experience
by 05/03/2016on
I purchased a new Mazda CX-5 from Oxmoor Mazda. My salesman was Herbert Webster and my experience could not have been better. Herbert is very knowledgeable about the Mazda vehicles. I saved over $1000.00 compared to Neil Huffman Mazda. I highly recommend Oxmoor Mazda and Herbert Webster.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 04/03/2016on
I had a great experience with Herbert Webert. The whole Mazda team was great as well! I will come back and refer everyone as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Trade Experience
by 03/29/2016on
Kris Johnson provided a pleasant Sales experience while trading for a new CX5. William Harlow assisted with the followup. I will definitely find Kris for my next new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10 star
by 12/26/2015on
My wife and I leased a 2016 Mazda 3 sport, This is the first time we have ever leased. Todd, our sales person, was very knowledgeable and explained the whole process in a way that was easy to understand. We are now Oxmoor Mazda customers for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lauren Maggard
by 12/20/2015on
Lauren Maggard, my sales person, was extremely helpful and patient. She helped me find just what I wanted in a car. I am very satisfied with my purchase.
Lauren Maggard
by 11/14/2015on
A great saleslady! An excellent buying experience. 10 on a 10 scale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Convenient and easy
by 11/09/2015on
Teddy Simamora made my car shopping experience so incredibly easy. I arrived at the dealership in search of 3 things and Teddy was able to find a car that met all requirements very quickly. What I appreciate most is that Teddy listened and did not try any pushy sales techniques. He simply provided solutions. I would certainly recommend Oxmoor Mazda to any friend or family member in need of a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience ever buying a car!
by 10/25/2015on
My previous car buying experiences have been than satisfactory. William Harlow was extremely friendly and helpful and made this experience fun. I also never really considered purchasing a Mazda but I am so impressed with the 6, truly love this car! Thank you so much! I will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent sales service!!
by 10/04/2015on
Our sales person was Herb Webster who went above and beyond what he needed to do. Also Avery Davis who pulled off a miracle with financing! Thank you to so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience.
by 10/03/2015on
My salesman was Tom Tichenor and he not only was knowledgable and dedicated from the time I walked into the showroom, but he has made us feel like part of extended family. He got the exact car I wanted at a fair price. I definitely recommend Tom and Oxmoor Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a car
by 06/02/2015on
I had a wonderful experience at this dealership- which i can't say the same about the others i visited. My sales associate was Tom Tichenor and he was knowledgeable about the difference between models, features and pricing of what i was looking for. Its refreshing to meet someone who is looking out for you as they would their own family or friends. He offered options that would save me money, or how to customize what I wanted to be the price I needed. Additionally, this dealership have a large inventory - so you can get what you want an test drive it *now* instead of having to custom order and wait for months to get what you want. And at Mazda, you get what you want without a ridiculous price tag. I will go back to this location and recommend it to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Suprisingly Great
by 10/18/2011on
After many weeks of looking for a good small GM car at various GM dealerships with no success, I found myself at Oxmoor Mazda looking at a Chevy Cobalt Coupe LT. I was given a great deal and treated with much more respect than I was given at Sam Swope or Backman Chevy. I highly recommend Oxmoor Mazda, they seem to understand that their purpose is to sell cars, not give their customers horrible excuses as to why they are charging so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wow!
by 07/29/2011on
All I can say is I read some of the reviews and had a different experience completely. I put in a online request, and a internet person who ended up being my sales person named Gary Duvall got back to me very quickly. He answered all my questions and offered for me to come in and look at a list of cars that I may like. when i arrived at the dealership they were very professional and Gary was extremely knowledgeable, and helped us with financing we got a better rate then we expected! They promised to touch up my car and steam clean a spot on the seat. Gary called me the next day and had us bring back in the car. everything was taken care of that same day. we also where given another used car to drive while our car was being taken care of. we got a free oil change also and Gary set up an appointment before we left the dealership. all the staff has been very nice to us and another sales person that didn't work with us Herb I think pulled our car around for us when we picked it up (since Gary was on a test drive with another customer) with out complaining and bought us a refreshment. This was unlike any car buying experiance I've ever had!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
miserable customer service and they don't care.
by 09/16/2010on
It took almost 2 months to get a license tag. I was supposed to be given the tag off my trade in and was not. I ended up at the county clerk's and had to pay extra to file a loss tag report. I made multiple phone calls and emaisl taht were unanswered as well as 2 trips to the dealers. I probably wasted 4-5 hours on this. It could ahve been handled in one return phone call. Rude and inconsiderate and of course everything was blamed on the sales person who was no longer working there rather than take responsibility for their lack of response. I was even given an argument about getting an replacement temporary tag when mine expired. Tookk about 1-1/2 months to get the registration.
Good Sales staff - Terrible GM
by 10/16/2009on
I thought maybe new car selling techniques had changed from 15 years ago (the last time I bought a new car), with the economy in the tank and all, but Oxmoor Mazda proved to me nothing has changed. Still the same high pressure, double and triple team you, lying and basically do anything to get you to overpay for a new vehicle. I don't buy anything without knowing reasonable prices to pay, and in the case of new cars, the invoice and Edmunds TMV etc. I went to purchase a new car for my 19 year old son, a college freshman. I took him along so he could "see" how the process worked. Boy, was he worn out after just visiting 2 dealerships. Luckily we had only a fixed amount of money to spend and that was it, not a penny more. Oxmoor Mazada had the vehicle we wanted (trim line and color) and the salesman knew our top line (which I might add was very aggressive from the buyer standpoint). After an hour of stalling, and negotiating, etc. they finally double teamed us with the salesman's supervisor. He offered the same deal that the salesman offered (which was $500 more than we had). When they began to moan and groan that they could not make any money at my price, I showed them a competitor's price for the same model (but a trim line that stickered for $1,800 more), when they were asking only $200 more. I asked how the other dealer could make money at that price when Oxmoor could not. That is when the [violative content deleted] hit the fan. They began yelling and screaming that the other dealer did not have THAT car in stock, and they would have to get it from Oxmoor, and there was no way the other dealer would honor that price. The GM got involved, and after his yelling tirade he took the salesman's papers and threw them on the floor and screamed "we will not sell to him at that price (the deal they previously offered). I politely told the GM I did not appreciate his behavior or the bashing of another dealership. I walked out. Oh by the way, 2 days later I had a wonderful buying experience at the other dealership and the did sell the higher priced car for their email price (actually $200 less).
Steer clear of Oxmoor!
by 07/31/2009on
This dealer's sales techniques confirm every horrible stereotype about car dealers you can imagine. Bait and switch, good-cop/bad-cop team approach, poor product knowledge and feigned ignorance of advertised incentives and prices, bold-faced lying, etc., etc. I would suggest to one and all to avoid this dealer if possible. It's a pity, because Mazdas are great cars (I have had 3 of them). I ultimately bought my '10 Mazda3 from them, but only after much wasted energy and needless combat. At one point when I was ready to give up and leave, the salesmen even tried to claim they "couldn't find" their mechanic with my trade-in's keys (who had been evaluating my trade-in), so I was trapped and couldn't go home! I wouldn't have believed it if I didn't experience it. Bad, bad, bad. But at least I love my car.